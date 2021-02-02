Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A near-empty Dublin Airport Terminal 2 today. Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

File image of Tom Moore last year. Source: PA

#JAIL: A Moscow court has ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to go to prison on charges that he violated the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning.

#RIP: Captain Tom Moore died at the age of 100 after testing positive for Covid-19.

#JAB: Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6% effective against symptomatic Covid-19, according to an analysis published in The Lancet today.

PARTING SHOT

We have stepped up to the Swiss police @fedpolCH #JerusalemaChallenge. Gardaí across Ireland answered the call to give the public we serve a lift in these challenging times. #StayTogether #homeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/sbLdkk54hB — Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 2, 2021

In case you missed it earlier today, gardaí across the country have been dancing up a storm as part of an online trend known as the Jerusalema challenge.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

They were challenged to dance along to the South African house song Jerusalema by the Swiss police after officers there showed off their own moves last month.

You may be confused as to why this became a challenge, and the video might not answer this question, but if nothing else it features some dancing horses about halfway through.

You can watch the video on the Garda Info Twitter here.