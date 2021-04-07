Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Book of condolences and tributes in Centra, Drumcondra for Dublin shopkeeper Akram Hussein who passed away at the weekend. Source: Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

Boris Johnson eating an ice cream in Cornwall, England today. Source: PA

#EMA: The European Medicines Agency said unusual blood clots should be listed as a “very rare side effect” of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

#VACCINE: The UK’s medicines regulator recommended halting the rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people aged under-30.

PARTING SHOT

The European Commission has struck out after its chief Ursula von der Leyen was left (literally) without a chair as Turkey’s president sat down for talks with her male counterpart.

Video from today’s encounter in Ankara showed von der Leyen flummoxed as Recep Tayyip Erdogan and European Council president Charles Michel took two chairs in front of the EU and Turkish flags.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Von der Leyen muttered “Ehm” and held out her arms in apparent exasperation.

Eventually, she was seated on a sofa a little further away from her counterparts, opposite Turkey’s foreign minister – someone below her in the pecking order of diplomatic protocol.