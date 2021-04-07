Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A further 423 Covid-19 cases and five additional deaths were reported in Ireland.
- The Department of Health released official vaccine supply projections for April, May and June.
- All three teachers’ unions passed a motion calling for prioritisation in the vaccination programme and a ballot for industrial action, including strike, if the government does not meet their demands.
- People travelling from some European Union countries could be forced to isolate in Ireland’s mandatory quarantine hotels.
- Here’s why Austria is on Ireland’s list of ‘designated countries’, but France and Germany currently are not.
- The killers of Limerick man Jason Corbett were granted bail on a bond of $200,000.
- A bus was hijacked and set on fire at the junction of Lanark Way and Shankill Road in west Belfast.
- Boris Johnson was accused of showing a “total disinterest” in Northern Ireland amid several consecutive nights of violence by loyalist protesters that has left dozens of police officers injured.
- Read part two of Noteworthy’s investigation into Ireland’s enforcement of fisheries policy and controls.
- A woman whose husband and two sons died in a murder suicide in Kanturk, Co Cork last year passed away following a long battle with an undisclosed terminal illness.
WORLD
#EMA: The European Medicines Agency said unusual blood clots should be listed as a “very rare side effect” of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.
#VACCINE: The UK’s medicines regulator recommended halting the rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people aged under-30.
PARTING SHOT
"Ehm" is the new term for "that’s not how EU-Turkey relationship should be". #GiveHerASeat #EU #Turkey #womensrights pic.twitter.com/vGVFutDu0S— Sergey Lagodinsky (@SLagodinsky) April 6, 2021
The European Commission has struck out after its chief Ursula von der Leyen was left (literally) without a chair as Turkey’s president sat down for talks with her male counterpart.
Video from today’s encounter in Ankara showed von der Leyen flummoxed as Recep Tayyip Erdogan and European Council president Charles Michel took two chairs in front of the EU and Turkish flags.
Von der Leyen muttered “Ehm” and held out her arms in apparent exasperation.
Eventually, she was seated on a sofa a little further away from her counterparts, opposite Turkey’s foreign minister – someone below her in the pecking order of diplomatic protocol.
