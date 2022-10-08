Here's what happened today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#CRIMEA: An explosion has caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula, damaging a key supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine
#ZAPORIZHZIA: The Ukrainian power plant has lost its last remaining external power source as a result of renewed shelling and is relying on emergency diesel generators
#IRAN: Protests entered their fourth week as ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi posed for a group photograph with students at Tehran’s all-female Al-Zahra University to mark the new academic year
