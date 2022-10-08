Here's what happened today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Micheál Martin visits the site of an explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal Source: PA

The search-and-recovery operation at Creeslough in Co Donegal wound down, after Gardaí confirmed the deaths of 10 people after an explosion in a filling station

after an explosion in a filling station President Michael D Higgins said the tragedy was “a terrible blow” that will be felt “by every member of the community and far beyond”

that will be felt “by every member of the community and far beyond” Gardaí said they believed the cause of the blast was a “tragic accident” and confirmed that 10 people were killed

were killed A man appeared in court charged with the murder of his cousin Thomas Dooley at Rath Cemetery Tralee on Wednesday last

at Rath Cemetery Tralee on Wednesday last DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said his party will not return to powersharing in Northern Ireland unless “decisive action” is taken to remove Brexit’s Irish Sea border

in Northern Ireland unless “decisive action” is taken to remove Brexit’s Irish Sea border A man was charged and over €350,000 worth of diamorphine and cocaine has been seized by Gardaí after a raid in Dublin yesterday afternoon

Advertisement

WORLD

Flame and smoke rise from the Crimean Bridge connecting the Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula. Source: AP/PA Images

#CRIMEA: An explosion has caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula, damaging a key supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine

#ZAPORIZHZIA: The Ukrainian power plant has lost its last remaining external power source as a result of renewed shelling and is relying on emergency diesel generators

#IRAN: Protests entered their fourth week as ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi posed for a group photograph with students at Tehran’s all-female Al-Zahra University to mark the new academic year