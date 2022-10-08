Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Saturday 8 October 2022
Here's what happened today: Saturday

Your roundup of what made the headlines.

By Emer Moreau Saturday 8 Oct 2022, 8:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

explosion-at-donegal-service-station Taoiseach Micheál Martin visits the site of an explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal Source: PA

  • The search-and-recovery operation at Creeslough in Co Donegal wound down, after Gardaí confirmed the deaths of 10 people after an explosion in a filling station
  • President Michael D Higgins said the tragedy was “a terrible blow” that will be felt “by every member of the community and far beyond”
  • Gardaí said they believed the cause of the blast was a “tragic accident” and confirmed that 10 people were killed
  • A man appeared in court charged with the murder of his cousin Thomas Dooley at Rath Cemetery Tralee on Wednesday last
  • DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said his party will not return to powersharing in Northern Ireland unless “decisive action” is taken to remove Brexit’s Irish Sea border
  • A man was charged and over €350,000 worth of diamorphine and cocaine has been seized by Gardaí after a raid in Dublin yesterday afternoon

WORLD

russia-ukraine Flame and smoke rise from the Crimean Bridge connecting the Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula. Source: AP/PA Images

#CRIMEA: An explosion has caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula, damaging a key supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine

#ZAPORIZHZIA: The Ukrainian power plant has lost its last remaining external power source as a result of renewed shelling and is relying on emergency diesel generators

#IRAN: Protests entered their fourth week as ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi posed for a group photograph with students at Tehran’s all-female Al-Zahra University to mark the new academic year

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

