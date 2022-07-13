Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Indie Rose age 7 and Josh Daly age 11 from Dublin feeding the pigeons outside St Stephen's Green in Dublin City today. Source: Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend his first Prime Minister's Questions since he resigned last week. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#BREXIT UK MPs voted against several proposed amendments to the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill following an extensive debate in the House of Commons.

#LEADERSHIP CHARGE UK Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and former Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt were eliminated from the race to succeed Boris Johnson after the first round of voting by Conservative MPs.

#CRISIS Sri Lanka’s president fled the country without stepping down today, plunging a country already reeling from economic chaos into more political turmoil.

#GRAIN TALKS Russia and Ukraine met UN and Turkish officials today in a bid to break a months-long impasse over grain exports that has seen food prices soar and millions face hunger.

#MIDDLE EAST US President Joe Biden began a Middle East tour in Israel, where leaders will urge tougher action against their common foe Iran, before a delicate stop in oil-rich Saudi Arabia.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Danny Lawson via PA

Stargazers around Ireland are in for a treat tonight, as the brightest “supermoon” is set to rise over the country.

The “Buck supermoon” can be viewed in Ireland from 10.25pm this evening.

It represents the moon arriving at its closest point to the Earth for 2022, meaning it will be the brightest supermoon of the year .