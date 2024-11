NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Some of the young revellers at Cork's Christmas parade, 'Corkmas'. Darragh Kane Photography Darragh Kane Photography

INTERNATIONAL

Civil defence workers extinguish a fire as smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Tayouneh, Beirut. Hassan Ammar / AP Hassan Ammar / AP / AP

#GAZA: A senior Hamas official revealed the group is “ready for a ceasefire” in Gaza and urged US President-elect Donald Trump to “pressure” Israel to “end the aggression”.

#LEBANON: An artillery shell hit a UNIFIL base as a French peacekeeper died in a separate ‘road accident’.

#CLINTON VISIT: A number of PSNI officers were injured and four arrests were made during a protest over Hillary Clinton’s visit to Belfast.

PARTING SHOT

Paul Mescal on Hot Ones Hot Ones / Youtube Hot Ones / Youtube / Youtube

Gladiator star Paul Mescal is on the Late Late tonight, which is as good a time as any to draw your attention to his recent appearance on the Hot Ones show.

He bigged up Colin Farrell and revealed his quintessential Irish film – all while dining on increasingly spicy chicken wings.

And if you need more content from one of our favourite Kildare men, here’s a take on his post-Normal People stardom from comedian Kevin McGahern.