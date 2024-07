NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The 2024 RDS Dublin Horse Show launched today; it returns to the RDS from 14-18 August. Cara O’Connor (age 9) pictured with her horse Rathcoole Rupert. Photocall Ireland Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

Kyle Gass, left, and Jack Black of Tenacious D performing in 2022. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#TRUMP: The former US president appeared at the Republican National Convention with a bandage over his right ear, two days after surviving an attempted assassination. Meanwhile, Joe Biden admitted it was a “mistake” to say he wanted to put a “bullseye” on Trump.

#TENACIOUS D: Jack Black cancelled the Tenacious D world tour after his bandmate Kyle Gass joked about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump while on stage.

#GAZA: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told two top Israeli officials that the number of civilian casualties in the country’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip is “unacceptably high”.

#MILKSHAKED: A young woman accused of throwing a milkshake over Nigel Farage denied assault by beating and criminal damage.

#EU PARLIAMENT: Maltese MEP Roberta Metsola, the newly-elected President of the European Parliament who will serve a second term for the next two and a half years, put housing at the top of the EU’s agenda in her first address to new MEPs.

PARTING SHOT

Department of Conservation Department of Conservation

The world’s rarest whale may have washed ashore in New Zealand.

If confirmed, this will be the seventh specimen of the male spade-toothed whale ever recorded.

On 4 July, New Zealand’s Department of Conservation (DOC) were notified that a type of beaked whale around five meters long had been discovered. Experts who examined the whale have agreed that it appears to be a spade-toothed whale – the species is so rare that next to nothing is known about them.