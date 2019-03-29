This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Stephen McDermott Friday 29 Mar 2019, 4:56 PM
Image: Shutterstock/NCG PHOTOGRAPHY
Image: Shutterstock/NCG PHOTOGRAPHY

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT British MPs have voted against Theresa May’s EU withdrawal deal for a third time in the House of Commons.

2. #CRUNCH TALKS German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Dublin next Thursday for a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar about EU issues, including Brexit.

3. #COURTS A man who convinced a child to play sexualised games of ‘truth or dare’ and coerced her into sexual intercourse has been jailed for 18 months.

4. #EXTRADITED A convicted killer who absconded from prison in 2017 and went on the run has been extradited from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland.

5. #INTERFERENCE Facebook has announced changes to the way it handles political ads as it aims to avoid foreign groups from influencing the upcoming European elections.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

