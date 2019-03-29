The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT British MPs have voted against Theresa May’s EU withdrawal deal for a third time in the House of Commons.

2. #CRUNCH TALKS German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Dublin next Thursday for a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar about EU issues, including Brexit.

3. #COURTS A man who convinced a child to play sexualised games of ‘truth or dare’ and coerced her into sexual intercourse has been jailed for 18 months.

4. #EXTRADITED A convicted killer who absconded from prison in 2017 and went on the run has been extradited from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland.

5. #INTERFERENCE Facebook has announced changes to the way it handles political ads as it aims to avoid foreign groups from influencing the upcoming European elections.

