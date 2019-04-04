The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GERMAN DIPLOMACY: Angela Merkel is in Dublin to chat to Leo about Brexit.

2. #PAYOUT: A woman who has terminal cervical cancer has settled her High Court action over the alleged misreading of a smear test for €2.5 million.

3. #AH HERE: The Danish furniture store Jysk in Co Kildare has been broken into, hours after it opened for the first time on Tuesday.

4. #MISSING MAN: Gardaí have appealed for information over a man who hasn’t been seen since Monday.

5. #NEW ZEALAND: Mosque shooter to face 50 murder charges.