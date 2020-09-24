The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #PLAN: The HSE launched its Winter Plan, which has an “unprecedented” €600 million boost to help tackle the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
2. #SEIZED: CAB seized over €2 million worth of luxury cars as part an operation targeting organised criminals based here and in the UK.
3. #COURT: Dublin bar, Berlin D2, is facing a court challenge to the renewal of its licence after footage emerged last month of non-compliance with Covid-19 social distancing rules.
4. #COVID: The HSE urged people to reduce their social contacts with numbers of contacts of positive cases averaging at six.
5. #SHELBOURNE: The four statues which had been removed from outside the Shelbourne hotel in Dublin city centre are to be reinstated, Dublin City Council confirmed.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS