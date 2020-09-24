#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 24 September 2020
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 24 Sep 2020, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Ferenc Szelepcsenyi
Image: Shutterstock/Ferenc Szelepcsenyi

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PLAN: The HSE launched its Winter Plan, which has an “unprecedented” €600 million boost to help tackle the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

2. #SEIZED: CAB seized over €2 million worth of luxury cars as part an operation targeting organised criminals based here and in the UK.

3. #COURT: Dublin bar, Berlin D2, is facing a court challenge to the renewal of its licence after footage emerged last month of non-compliance with Covid-19 social distancing rules.

4. #COVID: The HSE urged people to reduce their social contacts with numbers of contacts of positive cases averaging at six.

5. #SHELBOURNE: The four statues which had been removed from outside the Shelbourne hotel in Dublin city centre are to be reinstated, Dublin City Council confirmed.

