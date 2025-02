EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1.#GERMANY An Afghan asylum seeker was arrested after a suspected car ramming attack injured at least 28 people in the southern German city of Munich

Advertisement

2.#REFUGEES The Tánaiste has said the moving of Ukrainian refugees out of accommodation needs to be “paused”, saying that the “idea of uprooting children in the middle of the school year is not acceptable”

3.#UKRAINE Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he wants to agree a position with the US to “stop Putin” before holding talks with Russia

4.#COURTS Two teenagers involved in an attack on US tourist Stephen Termini have been sentenced to periods in detention

5.#GAZA Hamas has confirmed that it is committed to honouring a truce with Israel that has come under severe strain in recent days, adding that it planned to proceed with the next captives swap this weekend as planned