The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BUDGET 2020: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe unveiled his “no surprises” budget this afternoon. It included a €1.2 billion Brexit fund and extra funding for Gardaí. Petrol and diesel prices will also rise from midnight following an increase in the carbon tax. Here are all the main points you need to know.

2. #BREXIT: Things took a turn for the worse on the Brexit front with European Council President Donald Tusk accusing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson of playing a “stupid blame game”.

3. #WATERFORD: Four gardaí were bitten and kicked during a violent arrest in Waterford city this morning.

4. #ROAD DEATHS: Warnings were issued after research found that defective tyres are a factor in an average of 14 roads deaths per year.

5. #INJURY: A former professional footballer was convicted of assault following a “dangerous” tackle in a five-a-side game.