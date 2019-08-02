The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ONE SIXTY: From 2024, the government wants to include phones and laptops in your TV licence fee.

2. #MAJOR REFORMS: First-time offenders are set to be referred to the HSE when found in possession of drugs for personal use as part of major new government reforms.

3. #LIB DEM WIN: There was no Boris bounce for the Tories as they lost a key by-election, cutting their parliamentary majority to just one MP.

4. #PRIMARY SCHOOLS: Primary pupils in Kerry are the most likely to be in an overcrowded classroom.

5. #DATA PROTECTION: The Department of Social Protection has sought a judicial review after the Data Protection Commissioner has ruled that child benefit data collection was unlawful.

6. #BORDER: An internal British document has warned of the impact of a no-deal Brexit, and described “consumer panic”, “security gaps” and “law and order challenges”.

7. #BREXPLAINER: Meanwhile, the Irish backstop remains the sticking point in the Brexit negotiations. Here’s what you need to know about it.

8. #COURTS: A man who sexually assaulted his teenage cousin – who has a disability – has received a suspended sentence.

9. #RIP: The daughter of Guildford Four’s Paul Hill has died aged 22 at the Kennedy compound in Massachusetts.

