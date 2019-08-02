This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Friday

Here’s everything you need to know as the day gets started.

By Sean Murray Friday 2 Aug 2019, 8:49 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Fotyma
Image: Shutterstock/Fotyma

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ONE SIXTY: From 2024, the government wants to include phones and laptops in your TV licence fee.

2. #MAJOR REFORMS: First-time offenders are set to be referred to the HSE when found in possession of drugs for personal use as part of major new government reforms.

3. #LIB DEM WIN: There was no Boris bounce for the Tories as they lost a key by-election, cutting their parliamentary majority to just one MP.

4. #PRIMARY SCHOOLS: Primary pupils in Kerry are the most likely to be in an overcrowded classroom

5. #DATA PROTECTION: The Department of Social Protection has sought a judicial review after the Data Protection Commissioner has ruled that child benefit data collection was unlawful.

6. #BORDER: An internal British document has warned of the impact of a no-deal Brexit, and described “consumer panic”, “security gaps” and “law and order challenges”

7. #BREXPLAINER: Meanwhile, the Irish backstop remains the sticking point in the Brexit negotiations. Here’s what you need to know about it

8. #COURTS: A man who sexually assaulted his teenage cousin – who has a disability – has received a suspended sentence.

9. #RIP: The daughter of Guildford Four’s Paul Hill has died aged 22 at the Kennedy compound in Massachusetts.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

