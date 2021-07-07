#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Niall O'Connor Wednesday 7 Jul 2021, 8:59 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

stand alone 48 A person passes a bright mural on a Dull morning in Portabello this morning. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

  • Public health officials have confirmed 581 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • The Dáil is set to vote on a controversial amendment that would allow funds side-step 10% stamp duty if they lease back houses to the State for social housing.
  • Two eyewitnesses to the fatal attack at Bray Boxing Club have told the Central Criminal Court that the gunman only stopped firing after trainer Pete Taylor was hit.
  • Community propaganda is “rife” around the Northern Ireland Protocol, a Belfast community worker has warned.
  • The traffic-free trial of Capel Street and Parliament Street has been extended for an additional six weeks.
  • Homes damaged by mica will be exempt from the Local Property Tax (LPT) for a period of six years, Paschal Donohoe has said.
  • Two fire engines attended to a collision in north Dublin this morning after a car hit through the wall of a house.
  • Bord Gáis Energy has announced it is raising both its gas and electricity prices by over 10%. 
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin has told the Dáil the government is “actively” considering a bonus for healthcare workers to recognise their efforts throughout the pandemic.

THE WORLD

featureimage Haiti’s assassinated president Jovenel Moise Source: Dieu Nallo Chery via PA Images

#HAITI Haitian President Jovenel Moise, a former banana producer and political novice who ruled Haiti for more than four years as the country grew increasingly unstable under his watch, was killed today aged 53. 

#BRITAIN UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the pace of the reopening in England as Labour’s Keir Starmer today accused him of creating “a summer of chaos and confusion” due to rising cases of Covid-19. 

#EGYPT Suez Canal authorities have announced the release of a shipping vessel that blocked the crucial east-west waterway for nearly a week earlier this year.

#HOLLAND EU Chief Charles Michel has condemned the shooting of Dutch crime reporter Peter R de Vries, who was fighting for his life after the attack in central Amsterdam. 

PARTING SHOT

Have you been impacted by Covid-19 restrictions in maternity hospitals?

The Journal wants to hear from you about how these restrictions affected you over the past 15 months.

To share your story, please contact orladwyer@thejournal.ie – you can find more details here.  

