Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Large crowds on Grafton street last night on Saturday, 28 November. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Public health officials have reported 299 new Covid-19 cases and two additional deaths in Ireland today.

and two additional deaths in Ireland today. Northern Ireland has confirmed that three more people have died and 351 have tested positive for Covid-19.

has confirmed that three more people have died and 351 have tested positive for Covid-19. A man has been charged in connection with three deaths that occurred in a house last month in South County Dublin.

that occurred in a house last month in South County Dublin. Arrivals into Ireland can now stop restricting their movements after five days if they receive a negative Covid-19 test.

Covid-19 test. Sinn Féin have narrowed their gap with Fine Gael as it achieved its highest ever result in the Business Post opinion poll .

. Two more journalists in Northern Ireland have been warned of threats against them from loyalist paramilitaries.

against them from loyalist paramilitaries. NASA has shared a special message with aspiring spacecraft communicator Adam , aged 6, who appeared on the Late Late Toy Show on Friday night.

, aged 6, who appeared on the Late Late Toy Show on Friday night. Preparations for a Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland are moving swiftly but a rollout of the vaccine in December is “unlikely”, according to the Minister for Health.

in Ireland are moving swiftly but a rollout of the vaccine in December is “unlikely”, according to the Minister for Health. The recent discovery of headless seals , which has prompted an investigation on the suspicion of foul play by the National Parks and Wildlife Service, has sparked questions as to where the seals have come from.

, which has prompted an investigation on the suspicion of foul play by the National Parks and Wildlife Service, has sparked questions as to where the seals have come from. Access to South William Street was temporarily restricted yesterday evening when large groups of people gathered in the area.

was temporarily restricted yesterday evening when large groups of people gathered in the area. Two men in their 20s have been arrested after gardaí seized €140,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin.

THE WORLD

Officers at a protest in Paris yesterday Source: Cezard Gabrielle/BePress/ABACA/PA

#BREXIT Fishing rights are still a “major bone of contention” in post-Brexit trade talks between the UK and the EU.

#FRANCE Four police officers appeared in court after a video appeared to show them beating a Black music producer in Paris.

#DOWN UNDER Sydney has recorded its hottest ever November night with daytime temperatures peaking above 40 degrees Celsius.

#UTAH A mysterious metal monolith that was found in the desert has apparently disappeared, officials said.

PARTING SHOT

Source: PA

An elephant from a zoo in Pakistan who was dubbed the “world’s loneliest” has been readied for a flight to Cambodia, where he will be homed in the company of other elephants at a sanctuary.

Kaavan was guided into a elephant-sized crate, which, if it had gone wrong, could have delayed his departure by months while the rescue team tried to regain his trust.

The elephant has been alone since his partner Saheli died in 2012.