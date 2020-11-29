#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 29 November 2020
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 29 Nov 2020, 7:50 PM
16 minutes ago 1,270 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5283073

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND 

Large crowds 79 Large crowds on Grafton street last night on Saturday, 28 November. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

  • Public health officials have reported 299 new Covid-19 cases and two additional deaths in Ireland today.
  • Northern Ireland has confirmed that three more people have died and 351 have tested positive for Covid-19.
  • A man has been charged in connection with three deaths that occurred in a house last month in South County Dublin.
  • Arrivals into Ireland can now stop restricting their movements after five days if they receive a negative Covid-19 test.
  • Sinn Féin have narrowed their gap with Fine Gael as it achieved its highest ever result in the Business Post opinion poll.
  • Two more journalists in Northern Ireland have been warned of threats against them from loyalist paramilitaries.
  • NASA has shared a special message with aspiring spacecraft communicator Adam, aged 6, who appeared on the Late Late Toy Show on Friday night.
  • Preparations for a Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland are moving swiftly but a rollout of the vaccine in December is “unlikely”, according to the Minister for Health.
  • The recent discovery of headless seals, which has prompted an investigation on the suspicion of foul play by the National Parks and Wildlife Service, has sparked questions as to where the seals have come from.
  • Access to South William Street was temporarily restricted yesterday evening when large groups of people gathered in the area.
  • Two men in their 20s have been arrested after gardaí seized €140,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin.

THE WORLD

protest-against-global-security-law-paris Officers at a protest in Paris yesterday Source: Cezard Gabrielle/BePress/ABACA/PA

#BREXIT Fishing rights are still a “major bone of contention” in post-Brexit trade talks between the UK and the EU.

#FRANCE Four police officers appeared in court after a video appeared to show them beating a Black music producer in Paris.

#DOWN UNDER Sydney has recorded its hottest ever November night with daytime temperatures peaking above 40 degrees Celsius.

#UTAH A mysterious metal monolith that was found in the desert has apparently disappeared, officials said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

2.56820164 Source: PA

An elephant from a zoo in Pakistan who was dubbed the “world’s loneliest” has been readied for a flight to Cambodia, where he will be homed in the company of other elephants at a sanctuary.

Kaavan was guided into a elephant-sized crate, which, if it had gone wrong, could have delayed his departure by months while the rescue team tried to regain his trust.

The elephant has been alone since his partner Saheli died in 2012.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie