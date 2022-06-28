#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 28 June 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 28 Jun 2022, 9:20 PM
49 minutes ago 1,021 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5802551

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news. 

IRELAND

014 Zero Tolerance Micheál Martin at the launch of the Zero Tolerance strategy and accompanying action plan to tackle domestic, sexual and gender-based violence. in the Department of Justice. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocallireland

THE WORLD

washington-united-states-28th-june-2022-cassidy-hutchinson-former-aide-to-trump-white-house-chief-of-staff-mark-meadows-is-sworn-in-to-testify-as-the-house-select-committee-investigating-the-jan Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is sworn in to testify as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#USA Three people are in custody after 46 bodies were found in a lorry trailer containing suspected migrants.

#MAXWELL Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by a US judge today for helping the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls. 

#UKRAINE At the G7 summit, the leaders agreed to impose new sanctions targeting Moscow’s defence industry, raising tariffs and banning gold imports from the country.

#FRANCE France’s Lower House of parliament has elected Yael Braun-Pivet, from President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance, as its new speaker – the first woman to hold the post.

#GERMANY A 101-year-old man has been convicted of 3,518 counts of accessory to murder for serving at the Nazis’ Sachsenhausen concentration camp during the Second World War.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

It’s rare we hear of Ireland’s impact on the final frontier but the Government is to seek approval for a treaty which will set some legal ground rules for the State’s burgeoning business with the cosmos

While many will scoff and sneer at the Cabinet for casting their eyes to the Milky Way there is a major growth in companies working here to exploit the universe.

The number of companies based in Ireland taking part in space activities has risen from 55 in 2015 to 87 in 2020.

Comments closed for legal reasons

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie