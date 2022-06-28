Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Micheál Martin at the launch of the Zero Tolerance strategy and accompanying action plan to tackle domestic, sexual and gender-based violence. in the Department of Justice. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocallireland

THE WORLD

Advertisement

Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is sworn in to testify as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#USA Three people are in custody after 46 bodies were found in a lorry trailer containing suspected migrants.

#MAXWELL Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by a US judge today for helping the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls.

#UKRAINE At the G7 summit, the leaders agreed to impose new sanctions targeting Moscow’s defence industry, raising tariffs and banning gold imports from the country.

#FRANCE France’s Lower House of parliament has elected Yael Braun-Pivet, from President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance, as its new speaker – the first woman to hold the post.

#GERMANY A 101-year-old man has been convicted of 3,518 counts of accessory to murder for serving at the Nazis’ Sachsenhausen concentration camp during the Second World War.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

It’s rare we hear of Ireland’s impact on the final frontier but the Government is to seek approval for a treaty which will set some legal ground rules for the State’s burgeoning business with the cosmos.

While many will scoff and sneer at the Cabinet for casting their eyes to the Milky Way there is a major growth in companies working here to exploit the universe.

The number of companies based in Ireland taking part in space activities has risen from 55 in 2015 to 87 in 2020.

Comments closed for legal reasons