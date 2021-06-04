#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 4 June 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 4 Jun 2021, 8:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,452 Views 0 Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Finnegan's in Dalkey barman Damian Furlong cycles 200km to celebrate the end of lockdown.

  • Members of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes have been sent a new invitation to appear before an Oireachtas Committee
  • CMO Tony Holohan and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly met with public health officials in Limerick amid a spike of cases; no local lockdown was issued
  • The wait between receiving each dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine is to be reduced from 12 weeks to eight
  • Fianna Fáil senators introduced a motion to call for a constitutional right to housing
  • DUP leader Edwin Poots said his meeting with the Taoiseach about tensions surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol was “positive, frank and useful”
  • Former pundit Joe Brolly launched defamation proceedings against RTÉ.

WORLD

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak welcomes Paschal Donohoe.

#CORPORATE TAX: G7 Finance ministers moved towards supporting US-backed plans for a minimum global level of corporate tax of 15% – a rate that Ireland has expressed “significant reservations” over last week.

#REAL DONALD TRUMP: Facebook said it will uphold its ban on former US President Donald Trump from using the platform for two more years, and he will only be allowed to return if “conditions permit”.

#GAG ORDER: A dozen Australian news organisations were fined for breaching court orders that banned reporting on Cardinal George Pell’s 2018 conviction on child sex abuse charges, which was later overturned.

PARTING SHOT

Upon the announcement that this is Ingrid Miley’s last day at RTÉ, the thoughts of her long stints outside the Workplace Relations Commission, her insider knowledge that is second-to-none, and her generosity of spirit with her colleagues and peers may come to mind.

Instead, the Taoiseach chose to remember her work in this 1987 interview with a bunch of Mullingar bachelors. (In fairness, it is a good watch.)

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

