This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 12 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Easter Sunday

Covid-19 figures, expert warning about ‘second wave’ and Easter celebrations – here’s what made headlines today.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 12 Apr 2020, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,306 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5073206

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Screenshot 2020-04-12 at 6.54.58 PM The proclamation of the Irish Republic is read outside the GPO Source: Defence Forces

  • 14 new reported deaths related to Covid-19, and a further 727 cases were confirmed by health officials this evening.
  • An expert warned that restrictions must be lifted carefully to avoid a potentially dangerous second wave of coronavirus cases in Ireland.
  • President Michael D Higgins led a special 1916 commemoration through a televised event at midday. A ceremony to mark the 104th anniversary of the Easter Rising also took place on a deserted O’Connell Street in Dublin.
  • A man in his early 20s was charged in Cavan after coughing on a garda and saying he had coronavirus.
  • Irish Erasmus students reported still having to pay rent abroad despite having returned home.
  • A man in his 60s was left in a critical condition after being hit by a Luas tram.

INTERNATIONAL

coronavirus-sun-apr-12-2020 A man wearing a mask walks past coronavirus related graffiti in Edinburgh Source: PA

#EASTER MASS Pope Francis called for solidarity across the world to confront the “epochal challenge” posed by the coronavirus pandemic as he led Easter prayers alone at the Vatican.

#UK  Boris Johnson was discharged from St Thomas’ Hospital to continue his recovery from coronavirus at Chequers.

#US The United States’ top infectious diseases expert said that the country may be ready to start gradually reopening next month.

#RIP The Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor died aged 79 after contracting Covid-19.

PARTING SHOT

Deep fried chocolate. You may have heard the rumours, but only a few have actually sampled the most controversial food pairing since beans and a fry up.

Battering chocolate and sticking it into a deep fat fryer isn’t exactly an Easter tradition, but this isn’t exactly a traditional Easter.

Step forward our own Nicky Ryan, who spent part of his Easter Sunday – in a non-professional capacity, it must be stressed – testing the merits of various battered chocolate treats (which didn’t include an actual Easter egg, despite repeated requests).

Did the Lion bar better the Creme Eggs? Or was the biscuity Boost bar the best outlet for the crunchy batter? Find out yourself.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie