Here's What Happened Today: Easter Sunday

IRELAND

Cpt Paul Conlin reading out the 1916 proclamation of the Irish Republic. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Commemorations marking the 103rd anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising took place at the GPO.

Sport Ireland Chairman Kieran Mulvey claimed the "continual drip feed" of reports about the Football Association of Ireland is hindering efforts to reform the organisation.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said no extra security detail has been added after a series of protests at his home in recent weeks.

There are 10 maternity units providing abortion services out of a total of 19 units across the country, over three months after Ireland's abortion laws have been legalised.

Met Éireann has forecast that the warm weather is set to continue over the course of the next few days.

Two ATMs were recovered by gardaí on the Monaghan-Meath border today following the theft of two cash machines from Kells, Co Meath on Friday morning.

Tributes have been paid to Carmel Collins, the mother of innocent gangland murder victim Roy Collins, following her death today.

THE WORLD

Firefighters tackle a large fire which is continuing to burn on Ilkley Moor in West Yorkshire. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#SRI LANKA: A series of devastating bomb blasts have struck a number of hotels and churches holding Easter services in Sri Lanka, killing over 200 people.

#LONDON: Over 800 people have been arrested as part of the Extinction Rebellion climate change protests in London.

#UKRAINE: A TV comedian has won a landslide victory in the second round of voting in Ukraine’s presidential election.

PARTING SHOT

It’s three years today since legendary musician Prince died aged 57.

So – for the sunny day that’s in it – here’s his classic hit Raspberry Beret.