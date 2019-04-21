This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 21 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Easter Sunday

Bomb attacks in Sri Lanka, 1916 commemorations and ATMs made headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 21 Apr 2019, 7:45 PM
41 minutes ago 1,525 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4601523

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

1916 anniversary 939_90569405 Cpt Paul Conlin reading out the 1916 proclamation of the Irish Republic. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

  • Commemorations marking the 103rd anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising took place at the GPO. 
  • Sport Ireland Chairman Kieran Mulvey claimed the “continual drip feed” of reports about the Football Association of Ireland is hindering efforts to reform the organisation.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said no extra security detail has been added after a series of protests at his home in recent weeks. 
  • There are 10 maternity units providing abortion services out of a total of 19 units across the country, over three months after Ireland’s abortion laws have been legalised.
  • Met Éireann has forecast that the warm weather is set to continue over the course of the next few days.
  • Two ATMs were recovered by gardaí on the Monaghan-Meath border today following the theft of two cash machines from Kells, Co Meath on Friday morning.
  • Tributes have been paid to Carmel Collins, the mother of innocent gangland murder victim Roy Collins, following her death today.

THE WORLD

Ilkley Moor fires Firefighters tackle a large fire which is continuing to burn on Ilkley Moor in West Yorkshire. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#SRI LANKA: A series of devastating bomb blasts have struck a number of hotels and churches holding Easter services in Sri Lanka, killing over 200 people. 

#LONDON: Over 800 people have been arrested as part of the Extinction Rebellion climate change protests in London. 

#UKRAINE: A TV comedian has won a landslide victory in the second round of voting in Ukraine’s presidential election.

PARTING SHOT

It’s three years today since legendary musician Prince died aged 57.

So – for the sunny day that’s in it – here’s his classic hit Raspberry Beret.

Source: Prince/YouTube

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie