Here's What Happened Today: Easter Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Commemorations marking the 103rd anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising took place at the GPO.
- Sport Ireland Chairman Kieran Mulvey claimed the “continual drip feed” of reports about the Football Association of Ireland is hindering efforts to reform the organisation.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said no extra security detail has been added after a series of protests at his home in recent weeks.
- There are 10 maternity units providing abortion services out of a total of 19 units across the country, over three months after Ireland’s abortion laws have been legalised.
- Met Éireann has forecast that the warm weather is set to continue over the course of the next few days.
- Two ATMs were recovered by gardaí on the Monaghan-Meath border today following the theft of two cash machines from Kells, Co Meath on Friday morning.
- Tributes have been paid to Carmel Collins, the mother of innocent gangland murder victim Roy Collins, following her death today.
THE WORLD
#SRI LANKA: A series of devastating bomb blasts have struck a number of hotels and churches holding Easter services in Sri Lanka, killing over 200 people.
#LONDON: Over 800 people have been arrested as part of the Extinction Rebellion climate change protests in London.
#UKRAINE: A TV comedian has won a landslide victory in the second round of voting in Ukraine’s presidential election.
PARTING SHOT
It’s three years today since legendary musician Prince died aged 57.
So – for the sunny day that’s in it – here’s his classic hit Raspberry Beret.Source: Prince/YouTube
COMMENTS