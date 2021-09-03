#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 3 Sep 2021, 8:43 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news. 

IRELAND

Piglet 005 Pictured today is Piglet, the wine bar on Cow's Lane in Dublin city centre, which has found itself at the centre of a controversy surrounding texts between former Minister Katherine Zappone and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar. Source: Sam Boal

  • Grades awarded to this year’s Leaving Cert class are significantly higher compared to 2020.  
  • Sinn Féin called on the Department of Foreign Affairs to publish all documents related to Katherine Zappone’s appointment as UN envoy.
  • Health officials confirmed 1,414 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • The Courts Service warned the public of a scam phone call currently in operation that appears to involve one of its own numbers. 
  • Indecon consultants have been commissioned to support the Department of Public Expenditure in a review how funding returned to the Exchequer from the National Lottery is redistributed to good causes around the country. 
  • More than 1.36 million people had received one or more of the Government’s Covid-19 income supports by June this year, data shows.
  • The funeral of Pat Hume, the widow of late SDLP leader John Hume, will take place on Monday.

THE WORLD

the-edinburgh-cup Sailors compete in The Edinburgh Cup on the Firth of Forth. Source: PA

#BOSTON: Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago.

#DIZZEE RASCAL: Chart-topping rapper Dizzee Rascal has denied headbutting his ex-girlfriend at a home in south London this summer.

#SEPTEMBER 11: US President Joe Biden signed an executive order directing the declassification of certain documents related to the September 11 terrorist attacks.

PARTING SHOT:

Comhghairdeas to twin brothers Daniel and James and their classmates Darragh and Diarmuid from Millstreet Community School in Cork on achieving 625 points in their Leaving Certificate today. 

 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

