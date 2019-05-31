Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A French court found Ian Bailey guilty of the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in Cork in 1996.
- The Supreme Court rejected an appeal by Facebook in a case related to the transfer of personal data from Europe to the US.
- The sister of former Finance Minister Michael Noonan was named as one of the three women killed in a two-car collision in Limerick yesterday.
- A court heard how a sex attacker had to be physically pulled from his victim by gardaí responding to reports of a woman screaming for help in Dublin.
- A pedestrian in his 20s was killed in a hit-and-run in Dublin in the early hours of the morning.
- The Minister for Education announced a pilot scheme allowing bereaved students to sit their Leaving Cert exams in July.
- Shane Ross claimed he ‘wasn’t sneering’ at Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey for taking a picture of himself on a swing in a south Dublin pub last week.
- 500 ambulance staff with the Psychiatric Nurses Association began a 24-hour strike.
- A woman was arrested in Co Clare after gardaí discovered a growhouse containing cannabis worth an estimated €900,000.
THE WORLD
#ZURICH Three people were killed during a hostage situation in a flat in the Swiss city of Zurich.
#ANNEXED US President Donald Trump gave Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a signed map which showed the disputed Golan Heights incorporated into Israeli territory.
#POLLS A new opinion poll in the UK put the Liberal Democrats in first place, ahead of the Conservatives and Labour, the first time the party has led polls since 2010.
#BUDAPEST Family members of tourists missing following the Budapest boat tragedy, which left seven dead and 21 missing, pledged not to give up hope for their loved ones as they visited the scene of the incident in Hungary.
PARTING SHOT
So, a week after the local and European elections, the divorce referendum and the plebiscites on directly elected mayors, things are finally beginning to calm down (aside from the matter of a full recount in Ireland South).
One person who probably appreciates the return to normality is Maynooth Professor Adrian Kavanagh.
Earlier, he tweeted a picture of his haul of 36 (count ‘em) local newspapers he’s acquired for research purposes over the last week:
He’ll probably be hoping Leo holds off on calling a general election for the moment.
Comments have been closed for legal reasons.
COMMENTS