Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People wearing costumes are seen at Bloom Festival in Dublin Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THE WORLD

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon watches an exclusive rehearsal of The Crucible in Glasgow Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#ZURICH Three people were killed during a hostage situation in a flat in the Swiss city of Zurich.

#ANNEXED US President Donald Trump gave Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a signed map which showed the disputed Golan Heights incorporated into Israeli territory.

#POLLS A new opinion poll in the UK put the Liberal Democrats in first place, ahead of the Conservatives and Labour, the first time the party has led polls since 2010.

#BUDAPEST Family members of tourists missing following the Budapest boat tragedy, which left seven dead and 21 missing, pledged not to give up hope for their loved ones as they visited the scene of the incident in Hungary.

PARTING SHOT

So, a week after the local and European elections, the divorce referendum and the plebiscites on directly elected mayors, things are finally beginning to calm down (aside from the matter of a full recount in Ireland South).

One person who probably appreciates the return to normality is Maynooth Professor Adrian Kavanagh.

Earlier, he tweeted a picture of his haul of 36 (count ‘em) local newspapers he’s acquired for research purposes over the last week:

My week-after-elections local newspapers haul. May have lost 10kg in sweltering standing-room only train journey back from Dubalin, but hopefully worth it...

To form basis for research over the summer and Electoral Geography classes next year

If your paper isn't here...I tried! pic.twitter.com/ZMnTZ0nhOV — Adrian Kavanagh (@AdrianKavanagh) May 31, 2019 Source: Adrian Kavanagh /Twitter

He’ll probably be hoping Leo holds off on calling a general election for the moment.

