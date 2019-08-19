This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 19 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

A phone call between Leo and Boris, an explosion in Fermanagh and taxi complaints made headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 19 Aug 2019, 8:55 PM
34 minutes ago 1,431 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4772643

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND 

File Photo Will the Ryanair pilots strike go ahead on Thursday. End. Pilots on strike outside Ryanair head office in Swords, Dublin. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

  • An explosion near the Fermanagh-Cavan border was a deliberate attempt to target police officers, PSNI has said. 
  • A firm that built 42 schools, which were later found to have structural defects, has been awarded a contract to build a new block at University Hospital Limerick.
  •  The HSE was criticised by disability advocacy groups for scrapping a €31.80 per week allowance for those starting rehabilitative training programmes next month.
  • 610 complaints have been made about taxis in the first six months of this year, according to figures provided by the National Transport Authority (NTA).
  • The HSE is carrying out multiple investigations into a number of pharmacies which have been accused of effectively defrauding the State .
  • A new preclearance process was introduced to make it easier for partners of Irish citizens who are not from the European Economic Area to live and work in Ireland.
  • Irish Water warned about potential smells from the Ringsend Wastewater Treatment Plant in the coming days due to maintenance at the facility. 

THE WORLD 

PM visits Cornwall Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro, Cornwall. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#UNITED STATES: US President Donald Trump confirmed he is interested in buying Greenland but said it was not a priority for his administration.

#BREXIT: The UK government moved to downplay Operation Yellowhammer, the secret plans for a no-deal Brexit which were leaked over the weekend.

#GRAN CANARIA: A fire on the Spanish holiday island forced the evacuation of some 5,000 people.

PARTING SHOT

A traffic officer in the UK has described this homemade motorcycle as the “most unusual vehicle” he had apprehended in 26 years.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie