Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pilots on strike outside Ryanair head office in Swords, Dublin. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

An explosion near the Fermanagh-Cavan border was a deliberate attempt to target police officers, PSNI has said.

near the Fermanagh-Cavan border was a deliberate attempt to target police officers, PSNI has said. A firm that built 42 schools, which were later found to have structural defects, has been awarded a contract to build a new block at University Hospital Limerick .

. The HSE was criticised by disability advocacy groups for scrapping a €31.80 per week allowance for those starting rehabilitative training programmes next month.

next month. 610 complaints have been made about taxis in the first six months of this year, according to figures provided by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

in the first six months of this year, according to figures provided by the National Transport Authority (NTA). The HSE is carrying out multiple investigations into a number of pharmacies which have been accused of effectively defrauding the State .

which have been accused of effectively defrauding the State . A new preclearance process was introduced to make it easier for partners of Irish citizens who are not from the European Economic Area to live and work in Ireland.

was introduced to make it easier for partners of Irish citizens who are not from the European Economic Area to live and work in Ireland. Irish Water warned about potential smells from the Ringsend Wastewater Treatment Plant in the coming days due to maintenance at the facility.

THE WORLD

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro, Cornwall. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#UNITED STATES: US President Donald Trump confirmed he is interested in buying Greenland but said it was not a priority for his administration.

#BREXIT: The UK government moved to downplay Operation Yellowhammer, the secret plans for a no-deal Brexit which were leaked over the weekend.

#GRAN CANARIA: A fire on the Spanish holiday island forced the evacuation of some 5,000 people.

PARTING SHOT

A traffic officer in the UK has described this homemade motorcycle as the “most unusual vehicle” he had apprehended in 26 years.