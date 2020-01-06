This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Kilkenny named the cleanest town, General Election buzz and Qassem Soleimani’s funeral, it’s the Fix.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 6 Jan 2020, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

22 Dublin Scenes A man walks past a multi coloured back drop while shopping in Dublin City. Source: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

  • A search for a missing fisherman off the coast of Wexford was suspended until tomorrow morning. 
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it is “regrettable” that a number of politicians have decided to boycott the national commemoration service for the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) on 17 January.
  • Dublin City Council said it plans to repossess The Iveagh Markets in Dublin 8 after years of stalled redevelopment
  • Two Status Yellow wind warnings were issued for 17 counties across the country from early tomorrow
  • Kilkenny was deemed the cleanest out of 40 towns and cities across the country while Dublin’s north inner city has received its worst result in years.
  • 24-hour security has been put in place at a cemetery in Cork after vandals caused thousands of euros worth of damage to graves.
  • Gardaí in Dublin are searching for a man after the assault and attempted abduction of a woman on Blackhorse Avenue, Dublin this morning. 

THE WORLD

iraq-airstrikes Protesters demonstrate outside the US Embassy in Nine Elms, London, after the US killed the head of Tehran's elite Quds Force and Iran's top general, General Qassem Soleimani, in a drone strike at Baghdad's international airport. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#DONALD TRUMP: UNESCO said that both the US and Iran must protect cultural sites after President Donald Trump threatened to target cultural locations and sites in the country. 

#UNITED KINGDOM: The UK’S most prolific serial rapist was jailed for life after drugging at least 48 men and filming himself sexually violating them while they were unconscious in his city-centre apartment.

#WILDFIRES: Australia’s government said it is willing to pay “whatever it takes” to help communities recover from deadly wildfires that have ravaged the country.

PARTING SHOT

On Nollaig na mBan let’s stand in awe of all mná.

Source: Live Rock Music by Scott Perry/YouTube

