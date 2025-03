NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Damian Ginley - 2nd from right (Sector Organiser of SIPTU) - pictured arriving as unions attend WRC talks over section 39 pay dispute at the Labour Court RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A tent camp for displaced Palestinians is set up amid destroyed buildings in the west of Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City Alamy Alamy

#MANNHEIM Two people have died and several others have been injured after a car drove into a crowd of people in the southwestern German city of Mannheim.

#US-UKRAINE RELATIONS Donald Trump has said that Washington would “not put up with” Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s rhetoric much longer, as the US president prepared to meet his top team after Friday’s disastrous Oval Office row with the Ukrainian.

#ROME Pope Francis has had “two episodes of acute respiratory failure”, the Vatican said in its evening update.

PARTING SHOT

Samaritans Director Mary McMahon and new volunteer, Anthony 10, (this is his anonymous Branch name) Peter Houlihan Peter Houlihan

Dublin Samaritans today marked 55 years of listening in Ireland, launching a new flexible training and recruitment drive aimed at retirees and shift workers.

The mental health helpline has been running since 1970.

Calls are free on 116 123 or contact jo@samaritans.ie.