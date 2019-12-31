This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: New Year's Eve

As we get ready to ring in the new year, here’s a roundup of what happened on the very last day of 2019.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 31 Dec 2019, 7:41 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

shutterstock_1424331563 Glasnevin Cemetery which will now hold free tours for students from DEIS schools. Source: Shutterstock/Peter Krocka

WORLD

australia-sydney-new-years-eve-celebration-fireworks Sydney Harbour is lit up with fireworks as revellers ring in the New Year. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#SYDNEY Smoke-choked Sydney ushered in the New Year with a huge fireworks display, kicking off celebrations for billions around the world and ringing in the new decade.

#BAGHDAD Iraqi supporters of pro-Iran factions have attacked the US embassy in Baghdad, breaching its outer wall and chanting “Death to America” in anger over weekend air strikes that killed two dozen fighters.

#KOREA North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for active “diplomatic and military counter-measures” to preserve the country’s security.

#BURNING Firefighters in Australia have shared the moment their truck was overrun by the bushfire that continues to ravage the south of the country.

Parting Shot

This year was packed with news, from Brexit (again) to Storm Lorenzo, and everything in between. 

Here’s a look at the most read stories on TheJournal.ie this year, and even we are surprised at some of them. 

