Here's What Happened Today: New Year's Eve

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A US company that claims it is being blackmailed by hackers seeking $6 million has secured an emergency High Court injunction aimed at removing confidential information posted about it on the internet.
- A non-profit autograss club in Co Cork has been extensively vandalised and is facing a repair bill estimated to be in the tens of thousands.
- Education Minister joe McHugh today announced that students from DEIS schools will be given free access to Glasnevin Cemetery in the capital as part of a special history project.
- Police in Northern Ireland are appealing for help in locating two missing teenagers from a hospital in Belfast.
- Members of the public redeemed more than €800,000 worth of old Irish pounds this year.
- The father of missing Irish girl Amy Fitzpatrick has appealed for information on the 12th anniversary of her disappearance.
WORLD
#SYDNEY Smoke-choked Sydney ushered in the New Year with a huge fireworks display, kicking off celebrations for billions around the world and ringing in the new decade.
#BAGHDAD Iraqi supporters of pro-Iran factions have attacked the US embassy in Baghdad, breaching its outer wall and chanting “Death to America” in anger over weekend air strikes that killed two dozen fighters.
#KOREA North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for active “diplomatic and military counter-measures” to preserve the country’s security.
#BURNING Firefighters in Australia have shared the moment their truck was overrun by the bushfire that continues to ravage the south of the country.
Parting Shot
This year was packed with news, from Brexit (again) to Storm Lorenzo, and everything in between.
Here’s a look at the most read stories on TheJournal.ie this year, and even we are surprised at some of them.
