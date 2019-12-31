Here's What Happened Today: New Year's Eve

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Glasnevin Cemetery which will now hold free tours for students from DEIS schools. Source: Shutterstock/Peter Krocka

WORLD

Sydney Harbour is lit up with fireworks as revellers ring in the New Year. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#SYDNEY Smoke-choked Sydney ushered in the New Year with a huge fireworks display, kicking off celebrations for billions around the world and ringing in the new decade.

#BAGHDAD Iraqi supporters of pro-Iran factions have attacked the US embassy in Baghdad, breaching its outer wall and chanting “Death to America” in anger over weekend air strikes that killed two dozen fighters.

#KOREA North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for active “diplomatic and military counter-measures” to preserve the country’s security.

#BURNING Firefighters in Australia have shared the moment their truck was overrun by the bushfire that continues to ravage the south of the country.

Parting Shot

This year was packed with news, from Brexit (again) to Storm Lorenzo, and everything in between.

Here’s a look at the most read stories on TheJournal.ie this year, and even we are surprised at some of them.