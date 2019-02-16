Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Joyce Reid at a protest in Dublin's Liberties this afternoon. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Minister for Health Simon Harris has said that the Government will not re-tender the National Children’s Hospital project and that he is “happy” for the project to continue.

Gardaí are investigating after a member of the Defence Forces accidentally discharged a firearm during a prison escort convoy earlier this week.

Dublin 8 locals gathered outside Vicar Street in Dublin today to protest a hotel development by developer Harry Crosbie.

Newly released figures show that Shannon Airport had the worst on-time performance of the island of Ireland's main airports last year.

It would cost the State at least an extra €600 million a year to make public transport free, Minister Shane Ross has said.

There have been 10 cases in the past three years where lecturers and other staff members at Irish universities have been accused of sexual misconduct.

There were seven assaults on staff members at the Oberstown Detention Centre last year that could be considered "serious".

INTERNATIONAL

Sun rises behind South Shields Lighthouse on the River Tyne in the UK. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#DEFROCKED: The Vatican has defrocked a former cardinal over accusations he sexually abused a teenager 50 years ago.

#SHOOTING: A man who was sacked from his job at a manufacturing complex shot and killed five co-workers and wounded five police officers before being gunned down himself.

#ARGENTINA: The funeral of Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala has taken place in his home village in Argentina three weeks after he died in a plane crash.

PARTING SHOT:

Dublin’s legendary vintage clothes store ‘The Eager Beaver’ closed its doors for the final time today. Here’s an interview TheJournal.ie did with co-owner Robert Woodnutt earlier this week: