Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Minister for Health Simon Harris has said that the Government will not re-tender the National Children’s Hospital project and that he is “happy” for the project to continue.
- Gardaí are investigating after a member of the Defence Forces accidentally discharged a firearm during a prison escort convoy earlier this week.
- Dublin 8 locals gathered outside Vicar Street in Dublin today to protest a hotel development by developer Harry Crosbie.
- Newly released figures show that Shannon Airport had the worst on-time performance of the island of Ireland’s main airports last year.
- It would cost the State at least an extra €600 million a year to make public transport free, Minister Shane Ross has said.
- There have been 10 cases in the past three years where lecturers and other staff members at Irish universities have been accused of sexual misconduct.
- There were seven assaults on staff members at the Oberstown Detention Centre last year that could be considered “serious”.
INTERNATIONAL
#DEFROCKED: The Vatican has defrocked a former cardinal over accusations he sexually abused a teenager 50 years ago.
#SHOOTING: A man who was sacked from his job at a manufacturing complex shot and killed five co-workers and wounded five police officers before being gunned down himself.
#ARGENTINA: The funeral of Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala has taken place in his home village in Argentina three weeks after he died in a plane crash.
PARTING SHOT:
Dublin’s legendary vintage clothes store ‘The Eager Beaver’ closed its doors for the final time today. Here’s an interview TheJournal.ie did with co-owner Robert Woodnutt earlier this week:
