Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Christopher Stanley from Bandon Co Cork with Brownview Lamborghini a belgian blue Bull at the Cork Summer Show, Source: Clare Keogh

Gardaí investigating the death of a woman found at a house in Co Mayo are appealing for witnesses. A man in his 40s has been arrested in relation to the incident.

in relation to the incident. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that the Maria Bailey case “definitely wasn’t a plus” during election campaigning, during a wide-ranging interview this morning.

interview this morning. A female garda who was threatened with disciplinary action from An Garda Síochána for having premarital sex with another recruit garda, and for giving birth to a baby outside wedlock, has told her story publicly for the first time.

from An Garda Síochána for having premarital sex with another recruit garda, and for giving birth to a baby outside wedlock, has told her story publicly for the first time. Figures released by the Central Bank have indicated that Ireland’s mortgage rates are among the highest in Europe.

are among the highest in Europe. A garda investigation has been launched into the suspected theft of a large amount of livestock in Co Meath.

of a large amount of livestock in Co Meath. The Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan had planned to give €200 million over a three-year period to provide loans for first-time buyers – and spent €50m in three months.

in three months. The House of Oireachtas has issued a tender with an estimated value of €160,000 for on-site fitness instructors at the gym next to Leinster House.

WORLD

The Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit, second left, leads the first mass in a side chapel, two months after the fire at Notre Dame. Source: KARINE PERRETvia PA Images

#EXTRADITION: Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam has announced that an extradition bill will be suspended, following unprecedented clashes between police and protesters.

#HUNGER STRIKE: A British-Iranian woman being held in a Tehran prison on sedition charges has begun another hunger strike in protest at her detention, her husband said today.

#BERLIN: A German court has fined two gynaecologists for offering information publicly on how they carry out abortion services, despite the recent easing of a Nazi-era law banning practitioners from advertising of pregnancy terminations.

PARTING SHOT

With the US Open well underway, one Twitter user has come up with a way for everyone to come up with a stereotypical US golfer name. Use the last thing you purchased online followed by the surname of your favourite actor and then any number between one and three.

Get your American golfer name by using the last thing you purchased online followed by the surname of your favourite actor and then any number between 1 and 3.



Charger Hanks II — Jonny Blain (@jonoblain) June 14, 2019 Source: Jonny Blain /Twitter

Can’t see the tweet? Click here