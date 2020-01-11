Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Kayleigh Guest (11) from Dublin at a homeless protest starting from the Garden of Remembrance. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A man in his 40s was killed in a serious assault in Co Waterford last night.

last night. A Government department defended paying €2.75 million for an airport in Connemara that had been valued at €600,000 in an independent report they commissioned.

that had been valued at €600,000 in an independent report they commissioned. A Status Orange wind warning was issued for eleven counties as Storm Brendan moves to the northwest of Ireland.

was issued for eleven counties as Storm Brendan moves to the northwest of Ireland. Newspaper columnist Brendan O’Connor will host a temporary weekend show on RTÉ to replace the slot left vacant by the death of broadcaster Marian Finucane earlier this month.

will host a temporary weekend show on RTÉ to replace the slot left vacant by the death of broadcaster Marian Finucane earlier this month. Independent TD Michael Lowry said he believes Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will call a General Election before the Dáil has an opportunity to debate a confidence motion in Health Minister Simon Harris.

before the Dáil has an opportunity to debate a confidence motion in Health Minister Simon Harris. Gardaí in Donegal seized up to 500 cannabis plants with an estimated value of €400,000.

with an estimated value of €400,000. Armed Gardaí searched a house in Dublin linked to the arrests of four men for suspected possession of firearms earlier this week.

THE WORLD

Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

#NORTHERN IRELAND: Stormont’s first and deputy first ministers were appointed after powersharing returned to Northern Ireland.

#PLANE: Iran admitted that the country’s military accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed near Tehran earlier this week.

#RUSH: Neil Peart, the drummer and lyricist of the Canadian rock group Rush, died at the age of 67 in California of brain cancer.

PARTING SHOT

Known as the ‘Beyonce of the law’, Supreme Court Judge Lady Brenda Hale became a household name last year when she ruled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s prorogation of Parliament to be unlawful.

Simon Hattenstone sat down with the Lady herself in this interview for the Guardian.

“Rarely has so much been projected on to one woman. Although the judgment was made unanimously by 11 justices, it was regarded by some as a personal intervention – an expression of Hale’s liberal beliefs. And however many times she said that the brooch was just a randomly chosen piece of jewellery, it took on a larger metaphorical significance – a reference to the web Hale had spun to trap an unruly government.”