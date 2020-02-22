This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Sinn Féin to host public rallies, yellow weather warning for tomorrow, and Michael O’Leary… here’s The Fix.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 22 Feb 2020, 7:49 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

7159 Lambs Farmers in the midlands have raised concerns for their animals in the wake of flooding in recent days. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD 

tourists-wearing-masks-in-the-streets-of-rome Tourists wearing masks in the streets of Rome. Source: Andrea Ronchini via PA

#LONDON A 29-year-old homeless man has appeared in court charged with stabbing a prayer leader with a kitchen knife at a major London mosque.

#USA Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has condemned Russian efforts to interfere in the 2020 election.

#ITALY An Italian man has become the first European to die after being infected with the coronavirus, just hours after 10 towns in the country were locked down following a flurry of new cases.

Parting shot

It is two weeks to the day that Ireland voted in General Election 2020 yet we are no closer to realising what the next government will look like, but why?

In the latest episode of The Explainer podcast, our political correspondent Christina Finn, Virgin Media political correspondent Gavan Reilly, and DCU professor Gary Murphy explain what has happened in the past fortnight and how much further we have to go. 


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

