Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 16 May, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 16 May 2020, 7:55 PM
1 hour ago 6,522 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5100810

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

EYJAXQkXsAAh1J7 Members of Dublin Fire Brigade tackle a blaze at a scrap yard in Ballymun today. Source: Dublin Fire Brigade

  • The Department of Health this evening confirmed a further 15 deaths from Covid-19 along with 92 new cases of the virus in Ireland.
  • Dublin Fire Brigade tackled a significant blaze in north Dublin, amid reports of a large plume of smoke visible across the capital.
  • An expert group was established to offer guidance to sporting bodies in Ireland preparing for a return to action.
  • Dublin City Council published a list of public spaces which will reopen on Monday
  • A man in his 30s was due in court in connection with the seizure of drugs with an estimate street value of more than €80,000 in Dublin earlier this week.
  • Senior doctors called for an urgent increase in hospital beds to help clear the treatment backlog caused by coronavirus
  • Gardaí said they have had an increase in reports from members of the public receiving fraudulent texts, emails and calls purporting to be from Revenue. 

THE WORLD 

coronavirus-sat-may-16-2020 People in the sea off Brighton beach after the introduction of measures to bring the country out of lockdown. Source: Yui Mok/PA Images

#UNITED STATES: President Donald Trump fired the State Department’s inspector general, who had recently opened an unspecified investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

#NEW ZEALAND: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern found out there are no exceptions when it comes to social distancing after she was turned away from a cafe because it was too full under coronavirus guidelines.

#ITALY: The country said it will re-open to tourists from early June and scrap a mandatory two-week quarantine period, quickening the country’s exit from its coronavirus lockdown.

PARTING SHOT 

It’s 30 years today since we lost Muppets creator Jim Henson, who died on 16th May 1990 aged 53. 

For the day that’s in it, here’s a classic clip featuring Rita Moreno and an excitable Animal. 

Source: wisomban/YouTube

