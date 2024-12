NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Thomas Taylor arriving from Kenna kisses daughter Chartlet Taylor aged 2 Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

#GERMANY Five people have been killed and 200 have been injured after a car was driven into a crowd at a Christmas market in the eastern German city of Magdeburg yesterday evening.

#HE SAID SHE SAID Pope Francis has told Vatican bureaucrats to stop speaking ill of one another as he used his annual Christmas greetings to admonish the backstabbing and gossiping among his closest collaborators.

Advertisement

#CUTTING IT FINE The US Senate rushed through the final passage of a bipartisan plan that would temporarily fund federal operations and disaster aid.

PARTING SHOT

Stonehenge, Wiltshire, Englanf Alamy Alamy

Thousands of people greeted the dawn with cheers and applause at Stonehenge this morning as they marked the winter solstice.

Those who observed the spectacle at the neolithic monument in Wiltshire encountered a windy morning as they marked the shortest day.

Check out the celebration in pictures here.