Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured are people on a Christmas walk at Poolbeg today. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Graffiti sprayed on shops in London. Source: PA Images

#TENSIONS The White House has said it would consider “other tools” beyond personal diplomacy if North Korea went ahead with a threatened “Christmas gift” that could reignite global tensions over its nuclear program.

#YEMEN A missile struck a passing out ceremony in southern Yemen on Sunday, killing at least five southern separatists, security officials said.

#HANUKKAH A Synagogue and several shops in north London have been daubed with anti-Semitic graffiti during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

Parting Shot

The main thoroughfare between the north and south sides of Dublin city, O’Connell Street, has gone through a major transformation in recent years as efforts were made to clean up crime and drug use in the area.

It has a way to go yet and with works well underway to restore Clery’s to a multi-use outlet, and plans afoot for a new urban quarter between O’Connell Street and Moore Street.

But back in 1989, plans of a different kind were mooted – to develop an underground shopping centre with shops, cafes and leisure facilities.

Plans were sent to the office of An Taoiseach and under the 30-year State papers rule, they have been released this week. All the details are here.

Plans for the underground shopping mall. Source: National Archives