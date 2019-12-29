This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

A murder inquiry in Cork, the FAI holds its AGM, and anti-Semitic graffiti in London… It”s your daily roundup.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 29 Dec 2019, 7:50 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

025After Christmas walk at Poolbeg Pictured are people on a Christmas walk at Poolbeg today. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD 

graffiti Graffiti sprayed on shops in London. Source: PA Images

#TENSIONS The White House has said it would consider “other tools” beyond personal diplomacy if North Korea went ahead with a threatened “Christmas gift” that could reignite global tensions over its nuclear program.

#YEMEN A missile struck a passing out ceremony in southern Yemen on Sunday, killing at least five southern separatists, security officials said.

#HANUKKAH A Synagogue and several shops in north London have been daubed with anti-Semitic graffiti during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

Parting Shot

The main thoroughfare between the north and south sides of Dublin city, O’Connell Street, has gone through a major transformation in recent years as efforts were made to clean up crime and drug use in the area. 

It has a way to go yet and with works well underway to restore Clery’s to a multi-use outlet, and plans afoot for a new urban quarter between O’Connell Street and Moore Street. 

But back in 1989, plans of a different kind were mooted – to develop an underground shopping centre with shops, cafes and leisure facilities. 

Plans were sent to the office of An Taoiseach and under the 30-year State papers rule, they have been released this week. All the details are here.

o' connell st Plans for the underground shopping mall. Source: National Archives

