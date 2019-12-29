Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A murder investigation is underway in Cork after the body of a man was discovered with serious injuries on the grounds of a derelict house in Boreenmanna Road on the southside of Cork city.
- Outgoing Football Association of Ireland President Donal Conway has vowed to release a public statement of apology on behalf of the embattled organisation.
- Police in Northern Ireland have arrested two men following an assault in west Belfast during the early hours of this morning.
- More than 1,300 motorists had their car break down en route to hospital in 2018, some with passengers in labour, according to figures from Insurance company AA Ireland.
- A man in his 30s has died after a road traffic collision in Co Longford.
- The enduringly popular RTÉ show Reeling in the Years will be returning to recap the 2010s, RTÉ has confirmed.
WORLD
#TENSIONS The White House has said it would consider “other tools” beyond personal diplomacy if North Korea went ahead with a threatened “Christmas gift” that could reignite global tensions over its nuclear program.
#YEMEN A missile struck a passing out ceremony in southern Yemen on Sunday, killing at least five southern separatists, security officials said.
#HANUKKAH A Synagogue and several shops in north London have been daubed with anti-Semitic graffiti during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.
Parting Shot
The main thoroughfare between the north and south sides of Dublin city, O’Connell Street, has gone through a major transformation in recent years as efforts were made to clean up crime and drug use in the area.
It has a way to go yet and with works well underway to restore Clery’s to a multi-use outlet, and plans afoot for a new urban quarter between O’Connell Street and Moore Street.
But back in 1989, plans of a different kind were mooted – to develop an underground shopping centre with shops, cafes and leisure facilities.
Plans were sent to the office of An Taoiseach and under the 30-year State papers rule, they have been released this week. All the details are here.
COMMENTS