Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel said a solution to avoid a hard border in Ireland must be found in the scenario of a no-deal Brexit during a visit to Dublin.
- A woman who has terminal cervical cancer settled her High Court action over the alleged misreading of a smear test for €2.5 million.
- The Government announced a number of proposals aimed at giving tenants in the rental sector more rights.
- The owner of a terrier who made a 28km solo train journey from Co Kildare to Dublin yesterday was found.
- A woman who filmed herself having sex with an on-duty garda said he should not be sacked from his job following an internal disciplinary investigation.
- A Roscommon newspaper editor obtained a High Court injunction after his mobile phone was seized by gardaí looking for evidence relating to the Strokestown eviction.
- The Mr Moonlight trial heard how injuries to Bobby Ryan’s body were not caused by debris that fell on his body when it was discovered.
- An investigation found that RTÉ’s Irish language programming is “seriously deficient” and in breach of its obligations under Irish law.
- Activist Sinéad Burke was appointed as a member of the Council of State by President Michael D Higgins.
- Danish furniture store Jysk was broken into hours after it opened for the first time in Kildare on Tuesday.
INTERNATIONAL
- #BOEING 737 MAX The crew of an Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed last month followed procedures recommended by Boeing, an investigators’ report revealed.
- #ICKY LEAKS The UK House of Commons was suspended after water began flowing into the chamber following a leak.
- #MOSQUE ATTACKS Police confirmed that the main suspect in the recent terror attack at two mosques in New Zealand will face 50 murder charges.
PARTING SHOT
Later this year, Disney will open a new Star Wars themed area at Disneyland in California.
As well as themes and rides, the area will also have a bar on site – Oga’s Cantina – which will be the first location in the park to sell alcoholic drinks.
Among the choices on offer will be Imperial Guard wine, Gold Squadron lager, White Wampa ale, and Spice Runner Hard Cider.
May the sauce be with you!
