This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 4 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 4 Apr 2019, 8:57 PM
44 minutes ago 1,548 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4577617

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Hamish Hamish - also known as Tyson - who was found today after going missing on a train yesterday Source: Twitter/@MyLovelyHorseR

INTERNATIONAL

Brexit German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Farmleigh House in Dublin today Source: PA Wire/PA Images

PARTING SHOT

Later this year, Disney will open a new Star Wars themed area at Disneyland in California.

As well as themes and rides, the area will also have a bar on site – Oga’s Cantina – which will be the first location in the park to sell alcoholic drinks.

Among the choices on offer will be Imperial Guard wine, Gold Squadron lager, White Wampa ale, and Spice Runner Hard Cider.

May the sauce be with you!

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie