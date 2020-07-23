Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials confirmed nine further deaths due to Covid-19 alongside seven new cases of the virus.
- A second construction site in Dublin has been shut down due to a confirmed case of Covid-19.
- An outbreak of Covid-19 was confirmed at a meat plant in Ballymena in Northern Ireland.
- The government announced the July Stimulus package, with an extension to the pandemic unemployment payment until next April.
- Alongside other supports, people holidaying at home this year will be able to claim a tax rebate when spending money in the hospitality sector.
- Green Party leader Eamon Ryan won the leadership contest between him and deputy leader Catherine Martin by 48 votes.
- Education Minister Norma Foley came under pressure to detail the plans for reopening schools in September.
- Independent TD Catherine Connolly defeated government-backed Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd to become the first woman to be elected Leas-Ceann Comhairle.
- There were calls from the Irish Hospice Foundation for a national day of mourning to remember those who have died during the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Prominent environmentalist Saoirse McHugh left the Green Party over their decision to enter into government with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.
INTERNATIONAL
#BREXIT Chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier said that there has been very little progress made on a post-Brexit trade agreement. According to Barnier, the main stumbling blocks are fisheries and a level playing field agreement.
#MARS MISSION China launched a rover to Mars, with the US planning a similar launch in a few days time.
#LIVERPOOL Nine people were arrested in Liverpool after thousands of fans gathered outside Anfield to celebrate the club’s first Premier League title in 30 years.
#SS PRIVATE A 92-year-old former SS private was handed down a two year suspended sentence for acting as an accessory to murder. He was a guard at Stutthof concentration camp for two months before the end of WWII.
PARTING SHOT
Luas operator Transdev has released a video featuring crashes and near misses as part of a safety campaign.Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
Transdev has said that the appeal is being held to make people more aware of Luas lines, and making sure that they’re careful when near them.
Between January and June this year, there have been 11 incidents where vehicles have made contact with a Luas tram. Also during this period, two pedestrians were struck by trams.
