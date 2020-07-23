This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 23 July, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 23 Jul 2020, 8:50 PM
7 minutes ago 236 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5158261

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

23072020_JB1-63 Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan after the cabinet meeting today Source: Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

uk-task-forceuktf-michel-barnier Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaking to press in March Source: DPA/PA Images

#BREXIT Chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier said that there has been very little progress made on a post-Brexit trade agreement. According to Barnier, the main stumbling blocks are fisheries and a level playing field agreement.

#MARS MISSION China launched a rover to Mars, with the US planning a similar launch in a few days time. 

#LIVERPOOL Nine people were arrested in Liverpool after thousands of fans gathered outside Anfield to celebrate the club’s first Premier League title in 30 years. 

#SS PRIVATE A 92-year-old former SS private was handed down a two year suspended sentence for acting as an accessory to murder. He was a guard at Stutthof concentration camp for two months before the end of WWII.

PARTING SHOT

Luas operator Transdev has released a video featuring crashes and near misses as part of a safety campaign.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Transdev has said that the appeal is being held to make people more aware of Luas lines, and making sure that they’re careful when near them.

Between January and June this year, there have been 11 incidents where vehicles have made contact with a Luas tram. Also during this period, two pedestrians were struck by trams.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

