Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan after the cabinet meeting today Source: Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaking to press in March Source: DPA/PA Images

#BREXIT Chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier said that there has been very little progress made on a post-Brexit trade agreement. According to Barnier, the main stumbling blocks are fisheries and a level playing field agreement.

#MARS MISSION China launched a rover to Mars, with the US planning a similar launch in a few days time.

#LIVERPOOL Nine people were arrested in Liverpool after thousands of fans gathered outside Anfield to celebrate the club’s first Premier League title in 30 years.

#SS PRIVATE A 92-year-old former SS private was handed down a two year suspended sentence for acting as an accessory to murder. He was a guard at Stutthof concentration camp for two months before the end of WWII.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Luas operator Transdev has released a video featuring crashes and near misses as part of a safety campaign.

Transdev has said that the appeal is being held to make people more aware of Luas lines, and making sure that they’re careful when near them.

Between January and June this year, there have been 11 incidents where vehicles have made contact with a Luas tram. Also during this period, two pedestrians were struck by trams.