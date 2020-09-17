Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The National Garda Water Unit were out and about on patrols in Dublin Bay, Dún Laoghaire and Bray, as well as Lough Derg and Lough Ree. Source: RollingNews.ie

The National Public Health Emergency Team has advised that the government implement Level 3 restrictions in Dublin following a rise in cases in the capital over the last two weeks.

following a rise in cases in the capital over the last two weeks. Health officials confirmed a further 240 cases of coronavirus in Ireland, with one new death reported .

. A toddler is being treated for serious injuries after a collision between a quad bike and a scrambler in Dublin this evening.

in Dublin this evening. An investigation is underway after a body was discovered along the coast in south Dublin this morning.

this morning. Fianna Fáil’s Jim O’Callaghan said he fully supports Micheál Martin and “now is not the time to change leader”.

said he fully supports Micheál Martin and “now is not the time to change leader”. Michael O’Leary accused the government of mismanaging air travel during the pandemic.

during the pandemic. The Government’s so-called Green List is to change from Monday, going from 10 European countries to seven.

THE WORLD

A man passes a mural by artist Carl Cashman, painted on the 'trumpet' vents outside the Leadenhall Building, also known as 'the Cheesegrater', in the City financial district of London, as part of the London Mural Festival. Source: PA Images

#ALEXEI NAVALNY: The Russian opposition leader colleagues claimed a bottle of water with a trace of the Novichok nerve agent was found in his hotel room after his poisoning.



#BELARUS: Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Chief accused the United States of protecting Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and allocating $20 million to promote anti-government protests that erupted after disputed presidential elections.

#UNITED STATES: President Donald Trump predicted that a safe and effective vaccine against Covid-19 could be ready as early as next month and in mass distribution soon after.

PARTING SHOT

That’s not going to happen, top health experts said.