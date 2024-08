NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Brown Thomas today opened its Christmas shop at its Dublin, Cork and Limerick locations RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Activists show solidarity with Israeli hostages in Gaza by tying and blindfolding themselves in public locations in Jerusalem Alamy Alamy

#LAPD US investigators have charged five people in connection with the death of Friends star Matthew Perry.

#PALESTINE The death toll in Gaza has reached 40,000 in the more than 10-month conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants, according to the enclave’s health ministry.

#BUYING TIME Donald Trump has asked the judge in his New York hush money criminal case to delay his sentencing until after the US presidential election in November.

PARTING SHOT

RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Today was Ladies Day at the RDS Dublin Horse Show.

Pictured on the left is the winner of the prize for Most Creative Hat Laura Hanlon.

In red is Tressed to Impress winner Babatunde Alabi, who won a €1,000 Peter Mark package.

In first place for Best Dressed was Lorraine Ryan Kelly, who got a €10,000 cash prize.

Joice da Silva (right) was runner up.