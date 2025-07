NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of the Irish far right camped overnight near Leinster House. Gardaí closed multiple streets in the area as protestors gathered on Kildare Street last night. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

John irving this morning changed his plea to guilty five days into his trial for the unlawful killing of 73-year-old Tom Niland, who was beaten in his home and left to die by three men.

Restrictions on the number of overnight take-offs at Dublin Airport have been lifted, after proposals to limit flights to fewer than 36 flights per night were rejected by An Coimisúin Pleánala.

Condolences have been offered to a young mother-of-one who was found dead yesterday at a hotel in Limerick City.

Former general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants & Inspectors (AGIS) Antoinette Cunningham has revealed in court how “blatantly false, vile social media attacks” left her feeling profound distress and helplessness.

A teenager told a court today all he could hear was the sound of wood smacking off his then 12-year-old friend after he saw former All-Star and Clare All-Ireland winning hurler Niall Gilligan go to hit him.

INTERNATIONAL

A Palestinian girl searches through a landfill for firewood, plastic, and canned goods in Al-Zawaideh, central Gaza Strip Alamy Alamy

#IRISH CONNECTION Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, Cork native Morgan McSweeney, is the highest paid UK Government special adviser, new figures have indicated.

#GAZA Three people have been killed following an Israeli strike on the only Catholic church in Gaza.

#SUSPENSION Long-serving MP Diane Abbott has been suspended from the Labour Party for a second time after she doubled down on comments about racism for which she had previously apologised.

#BREAKTHROUGH Eight babies have been born in the UK thanks to a groundbreaking three-person IVF technique to prevent devastating disease, world-first data shows.

PARTING SHOT

Clare Keogh Clare Keogh

Pictured is Esme Hadlow Davison (Odysseus) during a performance of a reimagining of The Odyssey, by Graffiti’s Activate Youth Theatre in Cork City, which was supported by the Irish Youth Foundation.

Activate is a Youth Theatre group for children and young people aged 8 to 18.

Through weekly workshops, they learn theatre skills and gain confidence in their ability to be creative.

Graffiti’s work is supported by Arts Council Ireland and Cork City Council.