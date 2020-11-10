Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Simon Coveney leaving Dublin Castle after this morning’s Cabinet meeting Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

The Government won a Dáil confidence motion in Tánaiste Leo Varadkar .

. Taoiseach Micheál Martin spoke with US President Elect Joe Biden on the phone.

on the phone. Another 16 deaths and 270 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by health officials.

were confirmed by health officials. Attorney General Paul Gallagher told the Government about “serious constitutional issues” arising from the controversy surrounding Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe .

. A Garda driver was suspended from duty and arrested after crashing an official car in a suspected drink-driving incident.

was suspended from duty and arrested after crashing an official car in a suspected drink-driving incident. The Stormont Executive reconvened in a bid to resolve the deadlock over the next phase of Covid-19 restrictions for Northern Ireland .

. The Government announced that travellers arriving from so-called EU ‘red’ regions from 29 November will be able to move freely once they pass a Covid-19 test five days following their arrival.

arriving from so-called EU ‘red’ regions from 29 November will be able to move freely once they pass a Covid-19 test five days following their arrival. The High Court gave ex-FAI boss John Delaney until mid-January to examine files seized by the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement as part of its investigation into matters at the organisation.

until mid-January to examine files seized by the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement as part of its investigation into matters at the organisation. Department of Education officials told an Oireachtas committee that the pressure on those involved in establishing the Calculated Grades system was “extreme”.

system was “extreme”. A convicted human-trafficker who has been wanted for over a decade was arrested and brought before the High Court.

INTERNATIONAL

Ladies walking along an ancient track in Halnaker near Chichester, UK Source: PA

#VACCINE: European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the Commission will authorise a contract for up to 300 million doses of the BioNTech and Pfizer vaccine tomorrow.

#US ELECTION: Four US states continued to count votes following last week’s presidential election.

#AMAZON: The European Commission charged global online retail giant Amazon over alleged breaches of European competition law.

#WORD ON THE STREET: Collins Dictionary named “lockdown” as its Word of the Year 2020.

PARTING SHOT

As years go, 2020 hasn’t been everyone’s favourite. It’s given us a global pandemic, the disappearance of Fungi and a rake of celebrity deaths.

And if you thought we were out of the woods, you’d be mistaken. In another cruel blow, right at the end, 2020 has also given us Christopher Walken’s attempt at an Irish accent.

You’ve been warned: