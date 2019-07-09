Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Fire-eater Ross Hatton blows flames this afternoon in Dublin. Source: Photocall Ireland

Pro-life protesters criticised for their recent demonstration outside the National Maternity Hospital are planning to return this Saturday.

criticised for their recent demonstration outside the National Maternity Hospital are planning to return this Saturday. Tánaiste Simon Coveney said Ireland must face up to the “ugly truths” of what a no-deal Brexit would look like.

would look like. Fishermen hit out at the government over new plans to introduce a penalty points system for fishing vessels , vowing to fight their implementation.

, vowing to fight their implementation. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar apologised on behalf of the State to victims of sexual abuse in day schools.

in day schools. St Michan’s church in Dublin reopened the crypt that houses its mummies to the public today.

to the public today. MPs in Westminster voted to back an amendment that would extend same-sex marriage to Northern Ireland unless power-sharing is restored by 21 October 2019.

unless power-sharing is restored by 21 October 2019. Phil Hogan was nominated for a second term as Ireland’s representative in the European Commission .

. The HSE admitted that the discovery of medical files in a park and on streets in Co Donegal happened after a break-in to a medical records centre.

THE WORLD

A gallery employee explores 'Your Blind Passenger 2010' at Tate Modern in London. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#MR AMBASSADOR: Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt weighed in on the diplomatic row brewing between the US and the UK.

#NEPAL: Indian authorities released footage showing the final moments of climbers ascending the Himalayan mountain range.

#BREXIT: The UK’s Labour Party conditionally backed holding another Brexit referendum in which it would support remaining in the EU.

PARTING SHOT

The Mary Elmes Bridge had its official opening today in Cork City.

Elmes, an aid worker, who was born in Cork in 1908, helped hundreds of Jewish children escape Vichy France and the threat of Nazi concentration camps.

The bridge links St Patrick’s Quay with Merchant’s Quay from Harley Street.

Source: Cork City Council