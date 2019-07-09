This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Pro-life protesters, an apology in the Dáil and Northern Ireland made headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 9:04 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Talent Nation Fire-eater Ross Hatton blows flames this afternoon in Dublin. Source: Photocall Ireland

  • Pro-life protesters criticised for their recent demonstration outside the National Maternity Hospital are planning to return this Saturday
  • Tánaiste Simon Coveney said Ireland must face up to the “ugly truths” of what a no-deal Brexit would look like.
  • Fishermen hit out at the government over new plans to introduce a penalty points system for fishing vessels, vowing to fight their implementation.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar apologised on behalf of the State to victims of sexual abuse in day schools. 
  • St Michan’s church in Dublin reopened the crypt that houses its mummies to the public today.
  • MPs in Westminster voted to back an amendment that would extend same-sex marriage to Northern Ireland unless power-sharing is restored by 21 October 2019. 
  • Phil Hogan was nominated for a second term as Ireland’s representative in the European Commission.
  • The HSE admitted that the discovery of medical files in a park and on streets in Co Donegal happened after a break-in to a medical records centre.

THE WORLD 

Olafur Eliasson: In real life at Tate Modern A gallery employee explores 'Your Blind Passenger 2010' at Tate Modern in London. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#MR AMBASSADOR: Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt weighed in on the diplomatic row brewing between the US and the UK.

#NEPAL: Indian authorities released footage showing the final moments of climbers ascending the Himalayan mountain range. 

#BREXIT: The UK’s Labour Party conditionally backed holding another Brexit referendum in which it would support remaining in the EU.

PARTING SHOT  

The Mary Elmes Bridge had its official opening today in Cork City. 

Elmes, an aid worker, who was born in Cork in 1908, helped hundreds of Jewish children escape Vichy France and the threat of Nazi concentration camps.

The bridge links St Patrick’s Quay with Merchant’s Quay from Harley Street. 

Mary. Source: Cork City Council

Cónal Thomas
