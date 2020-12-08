Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Fisherman Joe Whitty from Waterford prepares fish aboard the fishing boat 'Tilly', based in Kilmore Quay. Source: Sasko Lazarov

Ireland’s strategy for administering the Covid-19 vaccine to the Irish population was revealed, and breaks society down into 15 priority groups

to the Irish population was revealed, and breaks society down into 15 priority groups A nurse in Northern Ireland became the first person on the island of Ireland to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine this morning

this morning A man in his 40s has been arrested in relation to the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods earlier this year

earlier this year Opposition parties criticised the government’s plan to introduce a new statutory offence of perjury as part of efforts to reduce insurance fraud

The Minister for Education breached commitments to keep the 2020 Leaving Certificate fair and comparable to other years results by not including historical school data in the calculated grade process, the High Court was told

fair and comparable to other years results by not including historical school data in the calculated grade process, the High Court was told There has been one further death and 215 more Covid-19 cases today.

WORLD

Margaret Keenan is applauded by staff after becoming the first person in the UK to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Source: PA Images

#BREXIT TRADE TALKS: Details of the trade talks continue to ebb out from politicians and reporters, as the UK and EU announce an agreement “in principle” on how to implement the Withdrawal Agreement.

#PFIZER VACCINE: A 90-year-old Fermanagh grandmother, who became the first person in the UK to get a Covid-19 vaccine, said she hopes others will “do what I did”.

#CHRISTCHURCH: A comprehensive report into the 2019 mosque shootings in which 51 Muslim worshippers died sheds new light on how the gunman was able to elude detection by authorities as he planned the attack.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Current Brexit mood: Are we there yet?