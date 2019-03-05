This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 5 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Explosives sent to three transport sites in London, another Denis O’Brien ruling, and the latest rich list – here’s your news fill.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 5 Mar 2019, 9:01 PM
55 minutes ago 2,370 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4525816

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

DK05032019 Innovation 012 Amélie and Élodie O'Mahony from Carrigaline in the Planetarium of CIT Blackrock Castle Observatory for Innovation Week. Source: Darragh Kane

  • Gardaí and the Met Police are investigating after small explosive devices sent to London transport locations were found to be sent from Ireland
  • The Supreme Court has ruled that Denis O’Brien’s privacy was not breached during a 2015 debate about the sale of Siteserv.
  • A meeting in Waterford town about integrating refugees was repeatedly interrupted by Dublin protesters
  •  Murder accused Pat Quirke told one of his farm hands he heard a rumour that Polish people were involved in the murder of DJ Bobby ‘Mr Moonlight’ Ryan.
  • The head of an 800-year-old mummy known as ‘The Crusader’ has been found
  • status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Munster and Leinster.

WORLD 

Winchester Cathedral pancake race Pancake Tuesday: Boy choristers of Winchester Cathedral flip pancakes. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#AIDS BREAKTHROUGH: A London man appears to be free of the Aids virus after a stem cell transplant, the second success including the “Berlin patient”.

#RICH LIST: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has topped magazine Forbes’ rich list for the second year running, while Kylie Jenner has become the world’s youngest self-made billionaire.

#ELECTION 2020: Hillary Clinton ruled out running for president in 2020 for the first time.

PARTING SHOT

Speaking of the Clintons, this fascinating exclusive by the Guardian reports on some of the allegations a former Democratic policy advisor made about their relationship with Ireland, calling it “a previously untouched” part of their legacy.

Trina Vargo, who was “a behind-the-scenes Washington player in Northern Ireland’s peace process”, is to publish a book entitled Shenanigans: the US-Ireland Relationship in Uncertain Times this week, and the Guardian makes this observation about its contents:

It lifts the lid on what Vargo sees as inept, deluded and, at times, farcical efforts by Irish politicians and officials to tap the Irish diaspora and potential allies in Washington and Hollywood.

Later on, the article states:

The book also levels accusations at Irish politicians and officials. Successive Irish governments brought a “begging bowl” mentality to Washington by seeking funding for peace process initiatives long past their sell-by date, she says.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Explosive devices sent to London's Heathrow Airport and Waterloo Station were posted from Dublin
    58,853  88
    2
    		Dublin councillors reject proposals allowing for log cabins in gardens
    57,383  67
    3
    		Supreme Court dismisses Denis O'Brien's appeal over Dáil debate on Siteserv
    44,289  0
    Fora
    1
    		Dublin Port says it's ploughing on with a plan to build temporary cruise ship facilities
    195  0
    2
    		Health kit startup LetsGetChecked has opened a new production hub to ramp up its US business
    168  0
    3
    		UK fintech startup Soldo has secured an Irish e-money licence as a shield against Brexit
    46  0
    The42
    1
    		TV Wrap: Seamus Darby's Laochra Gael exposes what we demand of sports stars
    28,893  5
    2
    		LIVE: Dortmund v Tottenham, Real Madrid v Ajax
    20,705  9
    3
    		'That’s Johnny, we’re a bit used to it. That’s his way of communicating it'
    19,209  63
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A Dublin clinic's latest Insta post is a huge reminder that you should only get lip fillers from a professional
    10,465  1
    2
    		Kanye West's record contract states that he can never retire (which explains a lot) ...it's The Dredge
    3,601  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    3,509  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man who trapped and attacked woman in laneway jailed for five years
    Man who trapped and attacked woman in laneway jailed for five years
    Woman found guilty of trying to murder stranger as she walked home from work
    Supreme Court dismisses Denis O'Brien's appeal over Dáil debate on Siteserv
    GARDAí
    Gardaí recover head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of Dublin Church
    Gardaí recover head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of Dublin Church
    Two men arrested after gardaí seize drugs, replica guns and three samurai swords in Finglas
    Two men arrested following discovery of ATM scamming equipment at house in Navan
    DUBLIN
    Nurse who saved unconscious bus driver describes 'frightening' ordeal for passengers
    Nurse who saved unconscious bus driver describes 'frightening' ordeal for passengers
    Another measles outbreak confirmed, this time in north Dublin
    Dept of Health declared safe after non-hazardous white powder discovery prompts evacuation
    HOUSING
    Taoiseach says he has to consult Central Bank before extending loan scheme
    Taoiseach says he has to consult Central Bank before extending loan scheme
    Plans to rezone industrial lands in Dublin to allow for housing revealed
    Poverty has doubled among working parents over five-year period, SVP report finds

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie