Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Amélie and Élodie O'Mahony from Carrigaline in the Planetarium of CIT Blackrock Castle Observatory for Innovation Week. Source: Darragh Kane

Gardaí and the Met Police are investigating after small explosive devices sent to London transport locations were found to be sent from Ireland

sent to London transport locations were found to be sent from Ireland The Supreme Court has ruled that Denis O’Brien ’s privacy was not breached during a 2015 debate about the sale of Siteserv.

’s privacy was not breached during a 2015 debate about the sale of Siteserv. A meeting in Waterford town about integrating refugees was repeatedly interrupted by Dublin protesters

was repeatedly interrupted by Dublin protesters Murder accused Pat Quirke told one of his farm hands he heard a rumour that Polish people were involved in the murder of DJ Bobby ‘Mr Moonlight’ Ryan.

told one of his farm hands he heard a rumour that Polish people were involved in the murder of DJ Bobby ‘Mr Moonlight’ Ryan. The head of an 800-year-old mummy known as ‘The Crusader’ has been found

has been found A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Munster and Leinster.

WORLD

Pancake Tuesday: Boy choristers of Winchester Cathedral flip pancakes. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#AIDS BREAKTHROUGH: A London man appears to be free of the Aids virus after a stem cell transplant, the second success including the “Berlin patient”.

#RICH LIST: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has topped magazine Forbes’ rich list for the second year running, while Kylie Jenner has become the world’s youngest self-made billionaire.

#ELECTION 2020: Hillary Clinton ruled out running for president in 2020 for the first time.

PARTING SHOT

Speaking of the Clintons, this fascinating exclusive by the Guardian reports on some of the allegations a former Democratic policy advisor made about their relationship with Ireland, calling it “a previously untouched” part of their legacy.

Trina Vargo, who was “a behind-the-scenes Washington player in Northern Ireland’s peace process”, is to publish a book entitled Shenanigans: the US-Ireland Relationship in Uncertain Times this week, and the Guardian makes this observation about its contents:

It lifts the lid on what Vargo sees as inept, deluded and, at times, farcical efforts by Irish politicians and officials to tap the Irish diaspora and potential allies in Washington and Hollywood.

Later on, the article states: