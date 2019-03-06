This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Karen Bradley’s day of controversy, a shooting in Dublin, and R Kelly’s explosive interview made headlines today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 6 Mar 2019, 9:03 PM
1 hour ago 2,514 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4527715

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE INTEL ENGINEERS 4 To celebrate Engineers Week 2019 Intel engineers are visiting third class students in Leixlip, Celbridge and Maynooth.

  • A man in his 20s was seriously injured in a shooting in west Dublin
  • Tánaiste Simon Coveney met with Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley after she said that killings by police forces during the Troubles “were not crimes
  • London police said they are exploring the possibility that suspicious packages sent to buildings in the city yesterday came from Ireland
  • The government’s loan scheme for first-time buyers has not closed and applications can continue, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has said
  • A woman was pulled out of her vehicle in Meath during a hijacking this morning
  • Shane Ross apologised for saying Sinn Féin’s Imelda Munster was “like a donkey in the last race at the last fence” unlike her “thoroughbred” party colleagues.

WORLD 

#CHINA-JINGZHE-FARM WORK Those colours look familiar.. Farmers plant traditional Chinese medicine herbs in the east Chinese province of Anhui. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#INCOMING THREAT: Activity was detected at a North Korean long-range rocket site, suggesting Pyongyang may be pursuing the “rapid rebuilding” of the facility.

#EXTRAORDINARY INTERVIEW: R&B Superstar R Kelly denied allegations he sexually abused girls in his first public comments since being charged last month.

#OUT FOXED: The Democrats rejected Fox News as a venue for the 2020 debates, citing their favourable coverage of Donald Trump as the reason (Guardian).

PARTING SHOT

We love a good photo, especially one that prompts a fun lil game.

Tag yourself Source: Commons Press

House of Commons Source: House of Commons

These excellent pictures from the House of Commons today convey a wide range of emotions: from shock to bemusement, from outrage to indifference, and even a little bit of laughter.

So here’s the game: tag yourself.

Which MP conveys your feelings about this Brexit mess?

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

