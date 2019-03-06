Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man in his 20s was seriously injured in a shooting in west Dublin
- Tánaiste Simon Coveney met with Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley after she said that killings by police forces during the Troubles “were not crimes”
- London police said they are exploring the possibility that suspicious packages sent to buildings in the city yesterday came from Ireland
- The government’s loan scheme for first-time buyers has not closed and applications can continue, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has said
- A woman was pulled out of her vehicle in Meath during a hijacking this morning
- Shane Ross apologised for saying Sinn Féin’s Imelda Munster was “like a donkey in the last race at the last fence” unlike her “thoroughbred” party colleagues.
WORLD
#INCOMING THREAT: Activity was detected at a North Korean long-range rocket site, suggesting Pyongyang may be pursuing the “rapid rebuilding” of the facility.
#EXTRAORDINARY INTERVIEW: R&B Superstar R Kelly denied allegations he sexually abused girls in his first public comments since being charged last month.
#OUT FOXED: The Democrats rejected Fox News as a venue for the 2020 debates, citing their favourable coverage of Donald Trump as the reason (Guardian).
PARTING SHOT
We love a good photo, especially one that prompts a fun lil game.
These excellent pictures from the House of Commons today convey a wide range of emotions: from shock to bemusement, from outrage to indifference, and even a little bit of laughter.
So here’s the game: tag yourself.
Which MP conveys your feelings about this Brexit mess?
