Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

To celebrate Engineers Week 2019 Intel engineers are visiting third class students in Leixlip, Celbridge and Maynooth.

WORLD

Those colours look familiar.. Farmers plant traditional Chinese medicine herbs in the east Chinese province of Anhui. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#INCOMING THREAT: Activity was detected at a North Korean long-range rocket site, suggesting Pyongyang may be pursuing the “rapid rebuilding” of the facility.

#EXTRAORDINARY INTERVIEW: R&B Superstar R Kelly denied allegations he sexually abused girls in his first public comments since being charged last month.

#OUT FOXED: The Democrats rejected Fox News as a venue for the 2020 debates, citing their favourable coverage of Donald Trump as the reason (Guardian).

PARTING SHOT

We love a good photo, especially one that prompts a fun lil game.

Source: Commons Press

Source: House of Commons

These excellent pictures from the House of Commons today convey a wide range of emotions: from shock to bemusement, from outrage to indifference, and even a little bit of laughter.

So here’s the game: tag yourself.

Which MP conveys your feelings about this Brexit mess?