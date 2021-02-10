#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 10 February 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 10 Feb 2021, 8:58 PM
26 minutes ago 1,316 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5351294

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dublin City 511 The sky turns a dramatic red as the sun sets over church spires in Dublin City. Source: Sam Boal

  • The fine for travelling abroad for non-essential reasons is to increase from €500 to €2,000.
  • The Teacher’s Union of Ireland has said its members will facilitate the reopening of special classes in post-primary schools from Monday 22 February.
  •  The public has been told to expect disruptions to travel systems as well as more weather warnings as temperatures drop and accumulations of snow are expected. 
  • Health officials confirmed 1,006 more cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and 54 deaths
  • NPHET has written to the Government and recommended a reduction in the number of days close contacts must restrict their movements if they test negative and are asymptomatic. 
  • CETA, the controversial EU-Canada trade deal, is to be referred to an Oireachtas committee, delaying a Dáil vote that would likely split Green Party TDs.
  • Sinn Féin has criticised government plans to introduce a new welfare payment for 65-year-olds who are no longer employed.

THE WORLD 

winter-weather-feb-10th-2021 Bonnie Lawrence (4), Emmie Mills (10) and Alex Lawrence (8) enjoy the snow in the Wicklow mountains. Source: PA

#EU: Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said she “deeply regrets” a decision to propose invoking Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol in a row over Covid-19 vaccines.

#UNITED STATES: Prosecutors in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial said they would prove the former president was not an “innocent bystander”, but the “inciter in chief” of the Capitol riot last month.

#BORN TO RUN: Singer Bruce Springsteen is facing a drink-driving charge after being arrested on November 14 in a part of the Gateway National Recreation Area on the New Jersey coas.

PARTING SHOT

A lawyer in Texas has gone viral after accidentally activating a kitten filter during a virtual courtroom session. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Footage of the incident on Tuesday shows lawyer Rod Ponton struggling to remove the filter, while judge Roy Ferguson attempted to help him. 

“I don’t know how to remove it … but I’m prepared to go forward with it,” Ponton is heard saying in the video. 

“I’m here live. I’m not a cat.”

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie