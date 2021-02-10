Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The sky turns a dramatic red as the sun sets over church spires in Dublin City. Source: Sam Boal

THE WORLD

Bonnie Lawrence (4), Emmie Mills (10) and Alex Lawrence (8) enjoy the snow in the Wicklow mountains. Source: PA

#EU: Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said she “deeply regrets” a decision to propose invoking Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol in a row over Covid-19 vaccines.

#UNITED STATES: Prosecutors in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial said they would prove the former president was not an “innocent bystander”, but the “inciter in chief” of the Capitol riot last month.

#BORN TO RUN: Singer Bruce Springsteen is facing a drink-driving charge after being arrested on November 14 in a part of the Gateway National Recreation Area on the New Jersey coas.

PARTING SHOT

A lawyer in Texas has gone viral after accidentally activating a kitten filter during a virtual courtroom session.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Footage of the incident on Tuesday shows lawyer Rod Ponton struggling to remove the filter, while judge Roy Ferguson attempted to help him.

“I don’t know how to remove it … but I’m prepared to go forward with it,” Ponton is heard saying in the video.

“I’m here live. I’m not a cat.”