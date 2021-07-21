Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Denice and Danny Jones with their wedding party after a civil service in the Hodson Bay Hotel on the shores of Lough Ree. Source: Eamonn Farrell

THE WORLD

John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten, smokes outside the Rolls Building at the High Court, London, where he is giving evidence in a hearing between two former Sex Pistols band members and the frontman over the use of their songs in a television series. Source: PA

#HUNGARY: The country’s government said it wants to hold a national referendum in an effort to show public support for a law that the European Union says discriminates against LGBT people.

#NETHERLANDS: Thousands of mourners filed past the coffin of Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries, paying final respects to the national “hero” who was gunned down in broad daylight in an Amsterdam street two weeks ago.

#SPACE CADET: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos drew criticism when he thanked Amazon workers after his brief trip to the edge of space yesterday.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT