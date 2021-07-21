Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Taoiseach announced that indoor hospitality will resume for fully vaccinated and Covid-recovered people on Monday 26 July.
- Former senior minister and founder of the Progressive Democrats Des O’Malley died at the age of 82. O’Malley was one of the country’s foremost politicians in the 1970s and 1980s.
- The UK’s Brexit Minister and Northern Ireland Secretary issued a joint statement stating that the Northern Ireland protocol be renegotiated. The protocol was agreed between the EU and UK after four years of negotiations.
- Health officials confirmed 1,378 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- Malta confirmed that seven people on a flight from Dublin that landed in the country yesterday were required to enter Mandatory Quarantine after their HSE vaccine cards were not accepted.
- It was officially the hottest day of the year, so far, as temperatures have exceeded 30 degrees at Mount Dillon weather observing station in Roscommon.
THE WORLD
#HUNGARY: The country’s government said it wants to hold a national referendum in an effort to show public support for a law that the European Union says discriminates against LGBT people.
#NETHERLANDS: Thousands of mourners filed past the coffin of Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries, paying final respects to the national “hero” who was gunned down in broad daylight in an Amsterdam street two weeks ago.
#SPACE CADET: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos drew criticism when he thanked Amazon workers after his brief trip to the edge of space yesterday.
PARTING SHOT
