Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

IRELAND
- Health officials have this evening confirmed there are 10 new cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total to 34 here.
- The Italian Ambassador to Ireland has insisted Italy is not to blame for the pace at which the coronavirus has spread across Europe as the country goes into lockdown five weeks after it had its first confirmed case.
- Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin have agreed that their two parties should “now commence in-depth, detailed talks” with a view to forming a government.
- The Department of Education has said that as of now, it is not ordering all primary and secondary schools to close over the coronavirus outbreak.
- Ulster Bank has released details of a range of measures aimed at supporting personal and business banking customers whose financial situation has been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
- An expert has been appointed to carry out an independent assessment of governance and safeguarding at Scouting Ireland.
- Both Aer Lingus and Ryanair have announced the full suspension of their flight schedules both into and out of Italy.
WORLD
#NYC New York’s St Patrick’s Day parade is set to go ahead on 17 March, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.
#DEMOCRATS Michigan and five other states are holding presidential contests today at a critical point in the Democratic race.
#BREAKTHROUGH A hospital patient from London who was the second person in the world to be cleared of HIV has revealed his identity.
Parting shot
The world is dealing with the impact of coronavirus with countries reporting major bulk buying of some products among consumers.
But one charity in the UK was caught short when thieves stole toilet roll from a visitor attraction.
Heeley City Farm in Sheffield thanked the public for donations after thieves stole all the toilet rolls.
