Tuesday 10 March, 2020
Advertisement
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 8:54 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

COVN -19 TCD 692 Trinity College announced lecture halls and tourist attractions have been closed as a result of coronavirus. Source: Sam Boal

WORLD

ny-st-patricks-day-parade Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#NYC New York’s St Patrick’s Day parade is set to go ahead on 17 March, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

#DEMOCRATS Michigan and five other states are holding presidential contests today at a critical point in the Democratic race.

#BREAKTHROUGH A hospital patient from London who was the second person in the world to be cleared of HIV has revealed his identity.

Parting shot

The world is dealing with the impact of coronavirus with countries reporting major bulk buying of some products among consumers. 

But one charity in the UK was caught short when thieves stole toilet roll from a visitor attraction. 

Heeley City Farm in Sheffield thanked the public for donations after thieves stole all the toilet rolls

TOILET. Source: PA Images

