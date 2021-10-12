#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 12 October 2021
IT’S BUDGET DAY, the day when we take a calculator to our payslip and work out whether we can afford to put our children in a creche or an extra litre in the tank. 

In all seriousness though, Budget 2022 looks to go round the houses in tacking incremental extras onto a range of government services.

We’ll have a blow-by-blow account of the announcement from 1pm and all the reaction and analysis after. We may even find out what colour tie Paschal Donohoe is wearing.

Any thoughts or questions leave a comment or tweet us @thejournal_ie

Cabinet 033 Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe on his way into Dublin Castle today. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

That’s Donohoe on his way into the pre-Budget Cabinet meeting in Dublin Castle this morning, bag in hand but not quite the red budget briefcase we might see from our friends across the water.

We’ll of course bring you the all-important shots from the steps of Government Buildings when we have them. 

This is Paschal Donohoe’s fifth Budget speech as Finance Minister and his second as part of the Fine Gael/Fianna Fáil/Green coalition. 

Michael McGrath is Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform and he’ll follow Donohoe in outlining the government’s spending plans. 

The coalition’s first Budget last year was announced in the teeth of the Covid-19 crisis and dominated the government’s measures. 

Covid is still a factor of course this year but the government says this year’s announcement is on the theme of “restore, repair and recover”.

Good morning, Rónán Duffy here and welcome to our coverage of today’s Budget announcement.

We’re just under an hour away from the actual speech so let’s take a bit of time to set the scene and get you up to speed.

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

