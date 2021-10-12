IT’S BUDGET DAY, the day when we take a calculator to our payslip and work out whether we can afford to put our children in a creche or an extra litre in the tank.

In all seriousness though, Budget 2022 looks to go round the houses in tacking incremental extras onto a range of government services.

We’ll have a blow-by-blow account of the announcement from 1pm and all the reaction and analysis after. We may even find out what colour tie Paschal Donohoe is wearing.

Any thoughts or questions leave a comment or tweet us @thejournal_ie