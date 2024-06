EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #THE EUROS: Not those ones, it’s all about the European elections right now. Keep up to date with the counts across the country with our liveblog, as another count is about to be announced in Dublin, where it’s set to be a battle for the last seat.

2. #HUNTER BIDEN GUILTY: US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden has been convicted of all three felony charges in his federal gun trial.

3. #XL BULLY BAN: Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys has said she is consulting with the Attorney General about how a ban on the XL Bully would work in Ireland in a speech addressing the Seanad this afternoon.

4. #GEORGE NKENCHO: An inquest into the fatal shooting of George Nkencho by gardaí has been adjourned to allow his family seek an explanation from the DPP why no officer will face prosecution over his death.

5. #LIMERICK MAYORAL RACE: Independent candidate John Moran continues to hold the top spot in the Limerick mayoral election after the 11th count today.