NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Nicole O’Donnell Morey

The woman who was killed in a dog attack in Limerick has been named locally as 23-year-old Nicole O’Donnell Morey.

has been named locally as 23-year-old Nicole O’Donnell Morey. The Government has committed to launching a “digital wallet” for essential documents and a “life events portal” website where people can engage with public services for events including births, deaths, marriages and divorces.

for essential documents and a “life events portal” website where people can engage with public services for events including births, deaths, marriages and divorces. Revenue officers have seized 20.1kgs of herbal cannabis worth €403,200 in the luggage of a passenger arriving from a flight from Malaysia.

worth €403,200 in the luggage of a passenger arriving from a flight from Malaysia. A young woman who says she was raped in a car by a taxi driver has rejected his defence counsel’s suggestion that any sexual activity was consensual.

by a taxi driver has rejected his defence counsel’s suggestion that any sexual activity was consensual. Last month was the warmest May on record for both Ireland and the world.

The Journal joined Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson as he knocked on doors in Lucan ahead of Friday’s election.

International

Amanda Knox arriving at the Florence courtroom earlier today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#FRANCE: French police arrested a Ukrainian-Russian man on bomb-making charges today, after he injured himself in an explosion, and materials used to create explosives were found in his hotel room.

Advertisement

#AMANDA KNOX has been re-convicted of slander in Italy over an accusation she made against an innocent man over British student Meredith Kercher’s murder in 2007.

#HUNTER BIDEN TRIAL hears from an FBI agent about the seizure of evidence from his now infamous laptop.

Parting Shot

What are the European elections all about, exactly?

The Editor of The Journal, Sinead O’Carroll, breaks down what’s at stake as Ireland prepares to hit the polls. #