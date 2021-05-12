Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The sun rises off the coast of Dublin this morning Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Boris Johnson “apologised unreservedly“ on behalf of the British Government for the killings that took place in Ballymurphy in 1971.

in 1971. Eight further deaths and 448 more cases of Covid-19 were reported.

were reported. Leo Varadkar suggested that anyone in Ireland over the age of 18 who wants a Covid-19 vaccine may be offered one by the end of next month.

may be offered one by the end of next month. The Irish ambassador to Israel was summoned to the Israeli foreign office, reportedly over comments made by Simon Coveney about violence in Gaza .

. Two young children were hospitalised after eating suspected cannabis jellies .

. A whistleblower told an Oireachtas committee that Facebook moderators were advised to take up “karaoke and painting” to cope with their exposure to extreme content.

moderators were advised to take up “karaoke and painting” to cope with their exposure to extreme content. Two journalists launched legal proceedings against former Sunday Independent columnist Eoghan Harris over the Barbara J Pym Twitter account.

over the Barbara J Pym Twitter account. Fishermen threatened to blockade the nation’s busiest ports over an EU audit which has resulted in changes to how landed fish are weighed and distributed.

threatened to blockade the nation’s busiest ports over an EU audit which has resulted in changes to how landed fish are weighed and distributed. The latest Daft report showed that rent in Ireland during the first quarter of the year was 2.1% higher than the final three months of 2020.

INTERNATIONAL

A worshiper at the Leeds Makkah Mosque ahead of the start of Eid al-Fitr Source: PA

#ISRAEL More violent exchanges took place between Hamas and Israel.

#CALLING IT QUITS US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres announced that she is ending her TV show.

#US Republicans voted to oust anti-Trump conservative Liz Cheney from her leadership role, in a move seen as aligning the party with the former president.

#GLOUCESTERSHIRE Police in the UK continued to search a cafe for the body of a suspected teenage victim of serial killer Fred West.

PARTING SHOT

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Australian (and some Irish) media has been reporting the case of Brisbane woman who has never even been to Ireland but who mysteriously developed an “Irish accent” recently.

Angie Yen claims to have started speaking with the accent after she had surgery to have her tonsils removed in April.

It’s apparently down to a condition called “foreign accent syndrome”. We’ll leave it up to you to decide how convincing the accent is.