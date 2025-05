Kerry 4-20

Clare 0-21

DAVID CLIFFORD NETTED twice inside seven minutes as Kerry cantered to a fifth Munster title in a row with their third consecutive final victory over Clare.

1⃣5⃣ Championship goals now for David Clifford as he nets early for @Kerry_Official against @GaaClare in the @MunsterGAA Football Final 🏆 #KERvCLA pic.twitter.com/glFSZzaxKS — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 4, 2025

Further goals from Micheál Burns and Barry Dan O’Sullivan before the half-time whistle extended the interval lead to 15, before a flat second half played out in front of a 13,181 crowd at Fitzgerald Stadium.

It’s Kerry’s seventh time stringing together five or more provincial titles in succession as they accounted for their 86th overall.

Kerry now enter Group 2 of the All-Ireland SFC, which begins at home to Roscommon in a fortnight before a trip to Cork and a game against the Leinster runners-up at a neutral venue.

Clare head for Group 3, starting at home to Down, then away to Monaghan, and finally facing the Leinster champions at a neutral venue.

