Man (30s) appears in court after allegedly spitting on gardaí

A MAN IN his thirties has appeared in court in relation to public order offences after gardaí claimed that they had to put a mask on him to stop him from repeatedly spitting on members of the Force.

Richard Horgan (34) of Radharc na Fuinseoga, Mallow, Co Cork was brought before a court in his home town yesterday where he was charged with two separate public order offences arising out of an incident yesterday morning.

Horgan was charged with assaulting Garda Benjamin McNamara in the course of his duty at Radharc Na Fuinseoga, Mallow.

He was also charged with unlawfully obstructing McNamara and Garda Conor O’Halloran in the course of executing their duty at the same address on the same occasion.