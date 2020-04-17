This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 17 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (30s) appears in court after allegedly spitting on gardaí

The man appeared before a court in Mallow, Co Cork yesterday.

By Olivia Kelleher Friday 17 Apr 2020, 8:26 AM
1 hour ago 4,292 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5076771
Stock image.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Stock image.
Stock image.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A MAN IN his thirties has appeared in court in relation to public order offences after gardaí claimed that they had to put a mask on him to stop him from repeatedly spitting on members of the Force. 

Richard Horgan (34) of Radharc na Fuinseoga, Mallow, Co Cork was brought before a court in his home town yesterday where he was charged with two separate public order offences arising out of an incident yesterday morning. 

Horgan was charged with assaulting Garda Benjamin McNamara in the course of his duty at Radharc Na Fuinseoga, Mallow. 

He was also charged with unlawfully obstructing McNamara and Garda Conor O’Halloran in the course of executing their duty at the same address on the same occasion. 

Inspector Tony Sullivan told Judge Patricia Harney that gardaí were objecting to bail in the case.

The alleged incident occurred after gardai were called to Richard Horgan’s home in Mallow at 8am on Thursday.

McNamara said that gardai would claim that Horgan was under the influence of alcohol when they arrived at the  property. They maintain that he became extremely hostile when gardai attempted to arrest him. 

McNamara said that Horgan spat at him and three other members of the Force in the house and then shouted at them “I hope ye all get Corona”.

Gardaí say they had to put a mask on him to prevent further spitting. 

He stated that Horgan showed little regard for the welfare of gardaí or others in the property by his behaviour in the course of his arrest.

However, McNamara agreed when questioned by Horgan’s solicitor, Cathal Lombard, that the accused never alleged to gardaí that he had the virus. 

McNamara said there was a strongly likelihood of the DPP directing further charges against Horgan. 

Horgan refuted claims by gardaí that he had assaulted garda or that he spat at them. 

“That’s a lie – there is no way I spat at the guards, my mother brought me up better than that,” he said.

Cross-examined by Inspector Sulllivan, Mr Horgan agreed that he may have mentioned Covid-19. 

He said he used to be addicted to drugs had won that battle. He said he had an alcohol addiction but had successfully stayed sober for six months only for his sobriety to be compromised by the lack of AA meetings during the Covid-19 outbreak. 

He said he was willing to abide by any bail conditions that gardai would set down including signing on daily at Mallow Garda Station and refraining from drinking alcohol.

Judge Harney said that it appeared to her that Mr Horgan was still under the influence of alcohol whilst giving evidence in the witness box. 

She declined to grant bail in the case and remanded Horgan in custody to appear in court again on 22 April. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Olivia Kelleher

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie